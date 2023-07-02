UK's King Charles to meet Biden at Windsor Castle on July 10 - palace

Britain's King Charles will meet U.S. President Joe Biden at Windsor Castle on July 10, a spokesperson for Buckingham Palace said on Sunday.

The spokesperson said further details would be released in due course about the meeting which will take place at one of Charles' residences just outside London. The White House said on Sunday Biden would travel to Europe later this month for meetings in Britain, Lithuania and Finland. In London, he will also meet British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

Biden attended the funeral of Charles' mother, Queen Elizabeth, last year and joined Charles and other leaders for an evening reception before the ceremony.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)