Sharad Pawar has not opened his cards yet: Chhattisgarh CM on Maharashtra politics

Reacting to the major political changes in Maharashtra on Sunday, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel said that there are a lot more changes going to take place in the near future as Nationalist Congress President Sharad Pawar has not disclosed all his cards yet. "There will be many more changes. Sharad Pawar Ji has not opened his cards yet. There are many things in the future. The political turmoil will be seen," Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel said.

Speaking on the current situation, Baghel said, "There is continuous turmoil in Maharashtra. Last time Shiv Sena was broken and now the NCP is divided." Taking a jibe, Chhattisgarh CM said, "Earlier there was a double engine government, now it has become a triple engine. It is not a triple engine but has become an auto rickshaw with three wheels."

After Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar was sworn-in as Deputy Chief Minister in the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government in Maharashtra, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Sunday said that the double-engine government in the state has now become "triple-engine and it will run like a bullet train". Speculating more political ups and downs in Maharashtra in the times to come, "I saw that both Fadnavis ji and Pawar ji were smiling sitting side by side in the swearing-in ceremony. And Shinde ji was sitting on the other side of the Governor, whose face is lowered. So today's incident is giving indications of more incidents to come," he added.

Baghel also said that the general public does not like such activities. He said that the effect would be visible in the coming time. Earlier today Nationalist Congress Party (NCP)'s senior leader Ajit Pawar joined Eknath Shinde-led government in Maharashtra and took oath as the state's deputy chief minister.

In a dramatic turn of events, Pawar and eight MLAs reached Raj Bhawan to meet Governor Ramesh Bais. A total of 9 NCP leaders took oath as Maharashtra ministers after Ajit Pawar and other party leaders joined the NDA government in Maharashtra.

Pawar was later administered oath as the second deputy chief minister of Maharashtra. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde was also present on the occasion.

On the occasion, Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde said that the double-engine government has now become triple-engine. "Now we have 1 Chief Minister and 2 Deputy Chief Ministers. The double-engine government has now become triple engine. For the development of Maharashtra, I welcome Ajit Pawar and his leaders. Ajit Pawar's experience will help strengthen Maharashtra," Maharashtra CM Shinde said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)