Left Menu

Anurag Thakur meets Shikhar Dhawan, Aman Gupta as part of BJP's outreach efforts

Union Minister Anurag Thakur on Sunday met cricketer Shikhar Dhawan and businessman Aman Gupta as part of outreach efforts of the BJP. Thakur also sought support of Gupta and the business community for the government. We have told Shikhar ji about the achievements of the government and sought his and the sports communitys support.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-07-2023 21:22 IST | Created: 02-07-2023 21:22 IST
Anurag Thakur meets Shikhar Dhawan, Aman Gupta as part of BJP's outreach efforts
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Anurag Thakur on Sunday met cricketer Shikhar Dhawan and businessman Aman Gupta as part of outreach efforts of the BJP. Thakur met Gupta, the co-founder of boAt, a consumer electronics company, and apprised him of the policies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government to encourage entrepreneurs in the country. ''Today Indian brands are making their way into the world markets due to strong leadership of its founders and policies of the Modi government,'' Thakur said after meeting Gupta. Thakur also sought support of Gupta and the business community for the government. The Union Sports Minister also met Dhawan to let him know about the initiatives taken by the Modi government in the field of sports. ''We have told Shikhar ji about the achievements of the government and sought his and the sports community's support. During the Modi government's tenure in the last 9 years, India has seen a 360-degree change in sports,'' Thakur said.

Thakur and other BJP leaders are reaching out to prominent personalities as part of the 'Sampark se Samarthan Maha Abhiyan,' the party's outreach efforts to publicise the achievements of the Modi government.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Coca-Cola to see less pain from looming WHO decision on aspartame - analysts; Exclusive-Gambia families sue Indian drugmaker after cough syrup deaths and more

Health News Roundup: Coca-Cola to see less pain from looming WHO decision on...

 Global
2
Assam police seized heroin worth Rs 11 crore, three arrested

Assam police seized heroin worth Rs 11 crore, three arrested

 India
3
Sports News Roundup: MLB roundup: 10th-inning blast lifts Tigers over Rockies; Tennis-Medvedev says all-conquering Djokovic is the 'greatest' and more

Sports News Roundup: MLB roundup: 10th-inning blast lifts Tigers over Rockie...

 Global
4
PTC India likely to clock 20 pc growth in power trading in FY24: CMD Mishra

PTC India likely to clock 20 pc growth in power trading in FY24: CMD Mishra

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Explore the Great White North: Your Ultimate Guide to Visiting Canada in July and August 2023

The Intersection of Sports and Technology: Embracing the Digital Revolution

Real Estate Goes High-Tech: The Latest Innovations in the Industry

AI in the Hands of Villains: 5 Ingenious Ways Criminals Are Exploiting Technology

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023