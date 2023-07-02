Left Menu

Maha has two deputy CMs for the first time as Ajit Pawar, Fadnavis share post

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 02-07-2023 21:26 IST | Created: 02-07-2023 21:26 IST
Maha has two deputy CMs for the first time as Ajit Pawar, Fadnavis share post
  • Country:
  • India

The political developments of Sunday involving Nationalist Congress Party leader Ajit Pawar has ensured Maharashtra has two deputy chief ministers for the first time.

Ajit Pawar was sworn in as deputy CM for the fifth time on Sunday, while eight of his colleagues were inducted as ministers in the Eknath Shinde government.

Shinde had formed a government on June 30 with the support of the Bharatiya Janata Party, whose senior leader Devendra Fadnavis was sworn in as deputy CM.

Pawar was deputy CM between November 11, 2010 and September 25, 2012, then again from December 7, 2012 and September 28, 2014.

He was then sworn in as deputy CM between November 23 and 26 in 2019 for a period of less than 80 hours when he joined hands with Devendra Fadnavis post the Assembly polls and break up of the Shiv Sena-Bharatiya Janata Party alliance.

He returned to the NCP and was deputy CM in the Maha Vikas Aghadi government between December 30, 2019 and June 29, 2022.

Senior Congress leader Ratnakar Mahajan said the deputy CM post was created in Maharashtra for the first time when the state had a Congress (O) and Congress (Indira) government.

Vasantdada Patil was chief minister from congress (O) and Nasikrao Tirpude was the state's first deputy CM from March 5, 1978 to 18 July that year.

Sundarrao Solanke was deputy chief minister in the PDF government headed by Sharad Pawar between 1978 and 1980, while Ramrao Adik was deputy CM in the Vasantdada Patil government from 1983 to 1985.

Gopinath Munde was deputy chief minister from 1995 -99 in the Shiv Sena-BJP government.

Others who were deputy CM of the state were NCP's Chhagan Bhujbal (1999-2003 and then again from 2008 to 2010), Vijaysinh Mohite Patil (2003-2004) and RR Patil from 2004 to 2008.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Coca-Cola to see less pain from looming WHO decision on aspartame - analysts; Exclusive-Gambia families sue Indian drugmaker after cough syrup deaths and more

Health News Roundup: Coca-Cola to see less pain from looming WHO decision on...

 Global
2
Assam police seized heroin worth Rs 11 crore, three arrested

Assam police seized heroin worth Rs 11 crore, three arrested

 India
3
Sports News Roundup: MLB roundup: 10th-inning blast lifts Tigers over Rockies; Tennis-Medvedev says all-conquering Djokovic is the 'greatest' and more

Sports News Roundup: MLB roundup: 10th-inning blast lifts Tigers over Rockie...

 Global
4
PTC India likely to clock 20 pc growth in power trading in FY24: CMD Mishra

PTC India likely to clock 20 pc growth in power trading in FY24: CMD Mishra

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Explore the Great White North: Your Ultimate Guide to Visiting Canada in July and August 2023

The Intersection of Sports and Technology: Embracing the Digital Revolution

Real Estate Goes High-Tech: The Latest Innovations in the Industry

AI in the Hands of Villains: 5 Ingenious Ways Criminals Are Exploiting Technology

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023