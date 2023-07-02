Following are the top stories at 9.35 pm: NATION DEL37 LDALL MAHARASHTRA **** Ajit Pawar revolts and splits NCP in Maha, sworn in as Dy CM in Sena-BJP govt; jolt to Sharad Pawar amid oppn unity efforts Mumbai/New Delhi: Ajit Pawar on Sunday pulled off a stunning revolt in the NCP triggering a vertical split and joined hands with the ruling Shiv Sena-BJP alliance in Maharashtra to become the deputy chief minister, a move that could undermine party supremo Sharad Pawar and dent efforts for Opposition unity ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. **** DEL40 AJIT-2NLD REAX PARTIES **** Maha political upheaval: BJP's 'washing machine' has resumed operation, say opposition parties New Delhi/Mumbai: Opposition parties on Sunday lashed out at the BJP after NCP leader Ajit Pawar and eight others were inducted into the Eknath Shinde-led Maharashtra government, saying the ruling party's ''washing machine'' has resumed its operation to clean tainted leaders and it was an ''ED-facilitated power grab''. **** DEL20 PM-COUNCIL OF MINISTERS-MEET **** PM Modi to chair meeting of Council of Ministers on Monday amid reshuffle buzz New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair a meeting of the Union Council of Ministers on Monday amid a heightened buzz about the likelihood of a Cabinet reshuffle following a series of meetings of the ruling BJP's top brass. **** DEL17 MONSOON **** Monsoon covers entire country six days early: IMD New Delhi: The southwest monsoon on Sunday covered the entire country six days before the normal date, as it advanced in the remaining parts of Rajasthan, Punjab and Haryana, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. **** DEL36 RAJNATH-INDIA-AIMA **** India today stands as political, economic and cultural power: Rajnath Singh New Delhi: India today stands before the world as an economic, cultural and political power, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Sunday, calling for collaborative efforts of all to achieve Prime Minister Narendra Modi's dream of making it a developed nation by 2047. **** DEL39 AJIT-TAKEAWAYS **** Key takeaways from NCP split New Delhi: The unexpected split in the Nationalist Congress Party set off a mini earthquake in not only Maharashtra politics but also sent aftershocks at a national level. Here are some key takeaways from Sunday's development: **** DEL29 UP-2NDLD SHAH **** BJP-Apna Dal(S) alliance has rid UP of 'divisive' SP, BSP: Home Minister Amit Shah Lucknow: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said Uttar Pradesh got completely rid of the ''divisive forces'' of SP and BSP after the BJP and the Apna Dal (Sonelal) jointly fought elections, as he made a strong pitch for consolidation of backward caste voters in the state ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. **** CAL21 MN-VIOLENCE-LD BLOCKADE **** Kuki groups lift 2-month blockade on NH-2 in Manipur Guwahati: The United Peoples' Front (UPF) and Kuki National Organisation (KNO), two umbrella Kuki organisations, have withdrawn roadblocks in Manipur's Kangpokpi district on National Highway 2. **** DEL35 TL-CONG-RAHUL-KCR **** Rahul Gandhi cites 'liquor scam' to accuse KCR of being under BJP control Khammam (Telangana): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday cited Delhi's alleged 'liquor scam' to accuse Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao of being under ''remote control'' of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. **** BOM44 CG-KEJRIWAL-BJP **** Modi govt looted India more in 9 years than Britishers did in 250 years: Kejriwal Bilaspur: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday alleged the amount of ''loot'' by the Narendra Modi government in the last nine years surpassed the loot of India committed by Britishers in 250 years during their rule. **** BOM10 GJ-RAINS **** Heavy rains cause flood-like situation in many areas of Gujarat; Dharampur in Valsad gets 234 mm in 24 hours Ahmedabad: Heavy rains in several parts of Gujarat created a flood-like situation and led to many villages getting cut off, officials said on Sunday. **** CAL6 WB-GUV-LD VIOLENCE **** Bengal Guv monitors situation in violence-hit Cooch Behar as fresh clashes reported Cooch Behar (WB): West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose monitored the situation in poll violence-hit Cooch Behar district, where fresh overnight clashes were reported, officials said. **** DEL11 NIA-RAIDS **** NIA conducts multi-state raids in Pak-operated Ghazwa-e-Hind radicalized module case New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Sunday conducted raids at multiple locations across three states in connection with a case against the ''Ghazwa-e-Hind'', a radicalized module being run by Pakistan-based suspects, officials said. **** MDS7 KA-SESSION CURTAIN RAISER **** Stormy budget session awaits Congress over poll guarantees, likely bills to scrap anti-conversion, anti-cow slaughter laws Bengaluru: A stormy legislature session starting Monday awaits the ruling Congress in Karnataka, as the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party is all set to attack the ruling party over implementation of its poll guarantees one-and-a-half months after it came to power with a thumping majority. **** LEGAL LGD2 DL-HC-PIL-NARCO **** HC likely to pass order on PIL for polygraph, narco test of complainants to reduce fake cases on Monday New Delhi: The Delhi High Court is likely to pronounce its order on Monday on a PIL seeking directions to police to ask complainants about their willingness to undergo scientific tests like narco, polygraph and brain mapping during the investigation to prove their allegations in a bid to control ''fake cases''. **** LGD4 DL-HC-RBI-2000 NOTE **** HC likely to pass order on Monday on PIL against withdrawal of Rs 2,000 banknotes New Delhi: The Delhi High Court is likely to pronounce on Monday its order on a public interest litigation (PIL) challenging the RBI's decision to withdraw Rs 2,000 denomination banknotes from circulation. **** FOREIGN FGN7 TAIWAN-INDIA-TRADE-MANUFACTURING **** Leading Taiwanese firms looking at relocating production bases to India: Policymakers Taipei: Leading Taiwanese technology firms are looking at relocating their manufacturing bases to India to bring down their exposure to the Chinese market, top policymakers in the Taiwan government have said, amid the self-governed island's increasingly tense relations with China.By Manash Pratim Bhuyan

