PM Modi biggest patron of corruption: AAP after Ajit Pawar joins Shinde govt in Maharashtra

The AAP on Sunday slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi, calling him the ''biggest patron of corruption'', after NCP leader Ajit Pawar and eight others joined the Eknath Shinde-led government in Maharashtra.

The AAP national convenor and Delhi chief minister asked Modi if he was not ''ashamed'' of seeing those who were called ''corrupt'' being inducted into the Shiv Sena-BJP government.

While Pawar was sworn in as deputy chief minister by Governor Ramesh Bais at a ceremony in the Raj Bhawan in Mumbai, the eight other NCP leaders took oath as ministers.

Those sworn in as ministers are Chhagan Bhujbal, Dilip Walse Patil, Hasan Mushrif, Dhananjay Munde, Aditi Tatkare, Dharmarao Atram, Anil Patil and Sanjay Bansode.

In a tweet in Hindi, Kejriwal said, ''They inducted those in their government whom they used to call corrupt and send CBI/ED for carrying out raids.'' ''Aren't you ashamed, prime minister?'' he asked.

Kejriwal further charged, ''So when the prime minister says he will not spare a single corrupt person, he means he will induct everyone in his party.'' Sanjay Singh, the AAP's national spokesperson, also hit out at the prime minister following Pawar's switch.

''Narendra Modi is the biggest patron of corruption in the country,'' the Rajya Sabha MP said in a tweet in Hindi.

Two days after the prime minister gave a guarantee of action against corruption, Pawar was appointed as deputy chief minister in the Shiv Sena-BJP coalition government in Maharashtra. Bhujbal was also inducted in the cabinet, Singh said.

''Today, all TV channels will condemn Modiji,'' he claimed.

