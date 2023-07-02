Left Menu

NCP split: RJD says leaders succumbed to pressure of central agencies

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-07-2023 22:10 IST | Created: 02-07-2023 22:10 IST
NCP split: RJD says leaders succumbed to pressure of central agencies
  • Country:
  • India

The RJD on Sunday claimed that nine NCP legislators joined the Eknath Shinde-led Maharashtra government succumbing to the pressure of central probe agencies, and said this is a ''living example'' of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's politics and the BJP's priority.

In a surprise development in Maharashtra, Ajit Pawar split the NCP and was sworn in as the deputy chief minister. Eight other NCP leaders took oath as ministers.

Those sworn in as ministers were Chhagan Bhujbal, Dilip Walse Patil, Hasan Mushrif, Dhananjay Munde, Aditi Tatkare, Dharmarao Atram, Anil Patil and Sanjay Bansode.

Reacting to the development, RJD MP and national spokesperson Manoj Jha said, ''It is clear that this is not the decision of individuals or party but a script is being written by the PM and his core team.'' Prime Minister Modi had indicated from Bhopal that no corrupt person would be spared, Jha said.

''So this is their method to create pressure (on legislators) over allegations of corruption," the Rajya Sabha member charged.

Jha accused the BJP-led Centre of misusing the Enforcement Directorate (ED), Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Income Tax (I-T) Department to manipulate political decisions of opposition parties.

''Look at the list of ministers, they were under the lens of ED, I-T, CBI. This is the living example of the prime minister's politics and the priority of his party,'' he charged.

The RJD leader said the prime minister may say many things but the bottom line is that "he wants an Opposition free-democracy." "Political decisions are manipulated through ED, CBI, I-T pressure. This should be a matter of concern for the prime minister, also because the circle of life is turning," he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Coca-Cola to see less pain from looming WHO decision on aspartame - analysts; Exclusive-Gambia families sue Indian drugmaker after cough syrup deaths and more

Health News Roundup: Coca-Cola to see less pain from looming WHO decision on...

 Global
2
Assam police seized heroin worth Rs 11 crore, three arrested

Assam police seized heroin worth Rs 11 crore, three arrested

 India
3
Sports News Roundup: MLB roundup: 10th-inning blast lifts Tigers over Rockies; Tennis-Medvedev says all-conquering Djokovic is the 'greatest' and more

Sports News Roundup: MLB roundup: 10th-inning blast lifts Tigers over Rockie...

 Global
4
PTC India likely to clock 20 pc growth in power trading in FY24: CMD Mishra

PTC India likely to clock 20 pc growth in power trading in FY24: CMD Mishra

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Explore the Great White North: Your Ultimate Guide to Visiting Canada in July and August 2023

The Intersection of Sports and Technology: Embracing the Digital Revolution

Real Estate Goes High-Tech: The Latest Innovations in the Industry

AI in the Hands of Villains: 5 Ingenious Ways Criminals Are Exploiting Technology

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023