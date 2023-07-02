NCP split: RJD says leaders succumbed to pressure of central agencies

The RJD on Sunday claimed that nine NCP legislators joined the Eknath Shinde-led Maharashtra government succumbing to the pressure of central probe agencies, and said this is a ''living example'' of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's politics and the BJP's priority.

In a surprise development in Maharashtra, Ajit Pawar split the NCP and was sworn in as the deputy chief minister. Eight other NCP leaders took oath as ministers.

Those sworn in as ministers were Chhagan Bhujbal, Dilip Walse Patil, Hasan Mushrif, Dhananjay Munde, Aditi Tatkare, Dharmarao Atram, Anil Patil and Sanjay Bansode.

Reacting to the development, RJD MP and national spokesperson Manoj Jha said, ''It is clear that this is not the decision of individuals or party but a script is being written by the PM and his core team.'' Prime Minister Modi had indicated from Bhopal that no corrupt person would be spared, Jha said.

''So this is their method to create pressure (on legislators) over allegations of corruption," the Rajya Sabha member charged.

Jha accused the BJP-led Centre of misusing the Enforcement Directorate (ED), Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Income Tax (I-T) Department to manipulate political decisions of opposition parties.

''Look at the list of ministers, they were under the lens of ED, I-T, CBI. This is the living example of the prime minister's politics and the priority of his party,'' he charged.

The RJD leader said the prime minister may say many things but the bottom line is that "he wants an Opposition free-democracy." "Political decisions are manipulated through ED, CBI, I-T pressure. This should be a matter of concern for the prime minister, also because the circle of life is turning," he added.

