BJP can't talk about fighting corruption anymore: TMC's Babul Supriyo on Maharashtra upheaval

After inducting ''corrupt men'' as ministers in Maharashtra, the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi cannot talk about fighting corruption anymore, senior TMC leader Babul Supriyo said on Sunday.

Calling the BJP hypocrite in response to the political upheaval in the western state, Supriyo, a minister in the Mamata Banerjee government in West Bengal, said leaders under the scanner of ED for corruption have been put into a ''washing machine'' manufactured by the BJP to remove their stains and blemishes.

Pointing to the Maharashtra government getting another Deputy CM in NCP's Ajit Pawar, Supriyo tweeted, ''And look what they have done to bechara @Dev_Fadnavis (Devendra Fadnavis)! There is a reason I threw away my MP-ship & all the lacs of perks that came with it!'' Sharing his resignation letter as a BJP MP, he said, ''Extremely happy I could do this. Throw away the MP post won for @BJP winning for the 2nd time by thrice the margin in Asansol!!'' Supriyo later told PTI Video that due to incidents such as this credibility of politicians becomes a casualty.

''The prime minister talks of corruption-free India and punishing the corrupt but the action of his party is otherwise. He has lost all the right to call anyone corrupt,'' he said.

He said he was not surprised by the developments in Maharashtra. ''For a very long time, Ajit Pawar was giving signals, and BJP was receiving those signals. It was all hush-hush, but people in the political circles were aware of it.'' Senior TMC MP Sougata Roy said Ajit Pawar did treachery with the people of Maharashtra.

''BJP is behind this despicable gameplan, and it will be taught a lesson by the democracy-loving people of this country,'' he told reporters on the sidelines of a programme in North 24 Parganas district. Ajit Pawar joined the Eknath Shinde-led government as deputy CM after splitting the NCP.

While Pawar was sworn in as the deputy chief minister by Governor Ramesh Bais at a ceremony held in the Raj Bhavan, eight other NCP leaders took oath as ministers in the government which has the Shiv Sena and the BJP in alliance.

