Under Cong govt development only on paper: Vasundhara Raje

Senior BJP leader Vasundhara Raje on Sunday attacked the Congress government in Rajasthan, alleging that development in its tenure has only been on paper, and appealed to the people to oust it from power in the upcoming assembly election. The former chief minister also accused the Ashok Gehlot dispensation of stopping welfare schemes and renaming some programmes started by her government. ''The BJP goes with the slogan 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas' while the Congress' is 'Khud Ka Saath Khud Ka Vikas','' Raje said at a rally at Shambupura near here which was attended by BJP MLAs and former ministers.

Under the Congress government in the state, there has been an increase in corruption, crime against woman and unemployment, while ''development has only been on paper'', she alleged.

Highlighting the achievements of the Narendra Modi government in its last nine years, Raje appealed to the people to oust the Congress from power in the state. The assembly polls in the state are due later this year.

India's stature has increased globally and under the Modi government, development has reached every place in the country, the BJP leader said. While talking about the achievements of the BJP government at the Centre, Raje mentioned the abrogation of Article 370, triple talaq being made a criminal offence, the Make in India programme.

On the Eastern Rajasthan Canal Project (ERCP), she said her government launched it to solve irrigation-related problems and to benefit 13 districts of Rajasthan. Three dams were also completed in Madhya Pradesh under the project but the present Congress government tangled the project in politics, the former chief minister said. Raje claimed that around 2 lakh bigas of land and 50,000 villages are still deprived of water. The BJP leader said though Kota is on the banks of the Chambal river, there are several residential colonies in the city that are deprived of drinking water. People were forced to consume florid contaminated water in Kota, Bundi and Jhalawar, she alleged.

Considered to be a show of strength, the rally was organised by former BJP MLA Phralad Gunjal, who is said to be an ardent Raje supporter. However, BJP's Bundi MLA Ashok Dogra, Keshoraipatan MLA Chandrakanta Meghwal, Kota South MLA Sandeep Sharma and Ramganj Mandi MLA Madan Dilawar were not present at the event. Those present were former ministers Yunus Khan, Rajpal Singh Shekhawat, Pratap Singh Shingvi, Babulal Verma, Srichand Kriplani and Om Prakesh Punia; Baran–Jhalawar MP Dushyant Singh, MLA Kalpna Devi, former MLA Bhawani Singh Rajawat and Ramnarayan Dudi. Dilawar said he was with an Union minister who was visiting four assembly constituencies in Bharatpur. There was no immediate reactions from the other MLAs absent from the event.

