Left Menu

UCC for country's development, prosperity: Rajasthan BJP chief

The BJP wants to uplift all sections of the society.Joshi said no section should be deprived of basic facilities.He said some parties have vowed to oppose any decision taken by the BJP in the interest of the country.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 02-07-2023 22:35 IST | Created: 02-07-2023 22:35 IST
UCC for country's development, prosperity: Rajasthan BJP chief
  • Country:
  • India

BJP's Rajasthan unit president C P Joshi on Sunday said the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) is for the development and prosperity of India and the Centre will do whatever is in the interest of the country.

Joshi told reporters at the BJP state headquarters that equal rights have been mentioned for all citizens in the Constitution of India then how can the dual system run in the country.

He said the country can never be developed by appeasement and vote bank politics. ''The BJP wants to uplift all sections of the society''.

Joshi said no section should be deprived of basic facilities.

He said some parties have vowed to oppose any decision taken by the BJP in the interest of the country. The Opposition does not know what is the mood of the people of the country, Joshi added.

He said the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir could not have been done earlier, the decision of One Nation, One Tax could not have been taken at the time of former PM Indira Gandhi. ''At that time political people felt that the party is above the country otherwise its will lose its vote bank,'' the state BJP chief said.

Joshi said the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi have worked on 'Nation First' concept that is why the people of the country have faith in the BJP and the Modi government at the Centre.

Joshi said that in the Vijay Sankalp team of the newly appointed state executive, experienced, energetic people have been given the responsibility from all sections, who will work unitedly in the upcoming 2023-24 elections.

He said Mahila Morcha will protest on the streets of Jaipur against the ''corrupt, ineffective, jungle raj, paper leak and deceitful Congress government''. On July 12, in Jhunjhunu, a protest will be held against the government which has made a ''false promise'' of loan waiver, the BJP leader said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Coca-Cola to see less pain from looming WHO decision on aspartame - analysts; Exclusive-Gambia families sue Indian drugmaker after cough syrup deaths and more

Health News Roundup: Coca-Cola to see less pain from looming WHO decision on...

 Global
2
Assam police seized heroin worth Rs 11 crore, three arrested

Assam police seized heroin worth Rs 11 crore, three arrested

 India
3
Sports News Roundup: MLB roundup: 10th-inning blast lifts Tigers over Rockies; Tennis-Medvedev says all-conquering Djokovic is the 'greatest' and more

Sports News Roundup: MLB roundup: 10th-inning blast lifts Tigers over Rockie...

 Global
4
PTC India likely to clock 20 pc growth in power trading in FY24: CMD Mishra

PTC India likely to clock 20 pc growth in power trading in FY24: CMD Mishra

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Explore the Great White North: Your Ultimate Guide to Visiting Canada in July and August 2023

The Intersection of Sports and Technology: Embracing the Digital Revolution

Real Estate Goes High-Tech: The Latest Innovations in the Industry

AI in the Hands of Villains: 5 Ingenious Ways Criminals Are Exploiting Technology

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023