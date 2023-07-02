Anurag Thakur meets Shikhar Dhawan, Aman Gupta under BJP's 'Sampark Se Samarthan' outreach programme

Union Minister Anurag Thakur on Sunday met cricketer Shikhar Dhawan and boAt co-founder Aman Gupta in Gurugram as part of the BJP's 'Sampark se Samarthan' outreach programme.

Thakur, who holds the portfolio of Ministry of Information and Broadcasting as well as Sports and Youth Affairs, said he apprised both on the works and achievements of the Modi government in the past nine years.

In a statement, Thakur said, ''... we met a young entrepreneur and co-founder of boAt Aman Guptaji, who has raised the name of India all over the world.'' He also sought support from Gupta and the business community for the government. He further said in the statement, ''We have told Shikharji about the achievements of the government and sought his and the sports community's support.'' During the Modi government's tenure, India has seen a 360-degree change in sports, Thakur added. Both Dhawan and Gupta appreciated the Modi government's policies to promote sports and provide opportunities to the youth and expressed their enthusiasm and satisfaction over India's growing dominance and favourable position on the economic front, the minister said.

The BJP launched a nationwide 'Sampark se Samarthan' campaign last month under which party leaders, including ministers and parliamentarians, are reaching out to people, including distinguished and influential individuals, for support with an eye on the upcoming assembly elections and the Lok Sabha polls in 2024.

''When we talk about Brand India, on one hand Modi ji is leading it and on the other hand, our young entrepreneurs are taking it further with their hard work and dedication. Today Indian brands are making their way in the world markets due to strong leadership of its founders and policies of the Modi government,'' Thakur said.

''I believe that in the same way, the country also needs stability to move forward, which is only possible under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP government,'' he added.

Thakur said the Modi government has ''always'' worked on the policy of making the country's youth ''job givers, rather than job seekers''.

Due to the policies of the Modi government, India has today become the third largest startup ecosystem hub in the world, he added.

