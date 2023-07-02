Cooperatives earlier marred by corruption now poised to prosper due to Modi govt's reforms: Om Birla

There was a period when the cooperatives were marred by ''corruption, mismanagement and politics'' but time has changed now and the sector is poised to move towards prosperity due to reforms brought in by the Modi government, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said on Sunday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's initiative of creating a separate ministry for cooperatives has brought in transparency and accountability in the system, Birla said and hoped that cooperatives will usher in ''a new era of social and economic transformation'' in the country.

The Lok Sabha Speaker was addressing the valedictory session of the 17th Indian Cooperative Congress here.

''Cooperative is a very big sector but there was a period when in some or other way there was corruption, lack of proper management, stagnation in the system, politics… which was not good for the cooperatives. Due to corruption, mismanagement and lack of transparency, people had started raising questions on the cooperatives,'' Birla said.

But, he said, the reforms brought by the Modi government in the sector have addressed the issue of corruption, mismanagement and lack of transparency in the sector, he said and hoped that it will help fulfil the dream of India becoming self-reliant and a developed country.

''Modi was right when he said that time has changed and along with this change in time, he said we have to take the cooperative sector to greater heights, from 'sahkar se samriddhi' (cooperation to prosperity),'' Birla added.

The Lok Sabha Speaker highlighted the contributions of the cooperatives sector and said world over including India, the cooperative movements have brought transformation in the social and economic lives of the people.

''In this country, the cooperatives brought the white revolution and blue revolution. Amul is an example,'' he said.

The establishment of cooperative sugar mills brought about a radical change in the country, due to which farmers started getting fair prices for sugarcane and a well-organized process of sugarcane procurement could be in place, the Speaker said.

A large number of people have got employment in fisheries, animal husbandry, dairy, small scale, cottage industries, women's self-help groups and weavers' societies, through cooperatives, which made their lives better, he said.

''Our cooperative societies associated with manufacturing sectors are making 'Make in India' a reality today,'' he added.

Birla said the spirit of cooperation is ''in our basic nature, thoughts and behaviour'' and India's freedom movement was a ''fine example of cooperation'', in which people from every class, community, caste, region and group participated.

''Democracy functions with everybody's cooperation…. In democracy , parliamentary system is the best, and most of the counties, where there is living democracy, have adopted a parliamentary system,'' he added.

Birla suggested that cooperatives should become the vehicle of ''social policy and national policy instead of being instruments of politics''.

With collective spirit, India can move forward towards 'prosperity from cooperation' by improving the country's efficiency and skills in the field of cooperatives, he said.

The Lok Sabha Speaker also stressed the need for increasing awareness in the cooperative sector, saying cooperatives should become ''a model of transparency, accountability and corruption-free governance''.

