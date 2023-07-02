Hannibal Gaddafi moved to hospital in 'critical condition' in Lebanon - TV

Hannibal Gaddafi, son of late Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi, was moved to a hospital in "critical condition" in Lebanon, Dubai- based Al-Hadath TV reported on Sunday.

Citing sources, Al-Hadath said the hunger-striking prisoner suffered a sharp drop in blood sugar level.

