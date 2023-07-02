Ajit Pawar's supporters celebrate his induction into Maha cabinet

Left Menu

PTI | Pune | Updated: 02-07-2023 23:39 IST | Created: 02-07-2023 23:39 IST
Supporters of NCP leader Ajit Pawar celebrated his induction into the Maharashtra government as deputy chief minister by bursting crackers in his home turf Baramati in Pune district on Sunday.

''We are with Ajitdada. We will accept whatever decision he takes,'' said Raviraj Taware, a staunch supporter of the Baramati MLA.

He claimed a majority of youths and those working in the social field in Baramati are with Ajit Pawar.

''Ajit Pawar means development politics. He empowered the common party workers while developing Baramati,'' said Yogesh Jagtap, a director at Malegaon Sugar Cooperative Mill and former president of NCP's youth wing of Pune district.

Baramati is a pocket borough of the Pawars.

Ajit Pawar's cousin Supriya Sule is MP from Baramati.

Explore the Great White North: Your Ultimate Guide to Visiting Canada in July and August 2023

The Intersection of Sports and Technology: Embracing the Digital Revolution

Real Estate Goes High-Tech: The Latest Innovations in the Industry

AI in the Hands of Villains: 5 Ingenious Ways Criminals Are Exploiting Technology

