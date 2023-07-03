Left Menu

Asaduddin Owaisi highlights fissures within the ranks of Congress in Jaipur

Revealing secretive talks between some Congress leaders and the AIMIM, Owaisi said, "They had a discussion with us too. I asked them to wait for now. We will tell you when it is the right time," the AIMIM chief said.

ANI | Updated: 03-07-2023 07:25 IST | Created: 03-07-2023 07:25 IST
Asaduddin Owaisi highlights fissures within the ranks of Congress in Jaipur
AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi at Jaipur (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a run-up to coming Assembly elections in Rajasthan, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi highlighted the fissures within the ranks of the Congress and said that he is aware of how many Congress leaders are waiting for the opportunity to jump ship on Sunday. "Congress is talking big. Don't you think I cannot see what is happening in your party? How many people are ready to jump your party? How many people are waiting for the opportunity," Owaisi said.

Revealing secretive talks between some Congress leaders and the AIMIM, Owaisi said, "They had a discussion with us too. I asked them to wait for now. We will tell you when it is the right time," the AIMIM chief said. Taking a dig at the Opposition meeting held at Patna, Owaisi said that Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar brought Praful Patel with him to the big meeting. However, Owaisi pointed out that Patel joined hands with the Bharatiya Janata Party on Sunday as he was present at Ajit Pawar's oath-taking ceremony on Sunday.

"Opposition meeting was held in Patna and Praful Patel, whom Sharad Pawar had brought with him to the meeting, went on and joined hands with the BJP today," he said. In an attack aimed at Congress, Owaisi said, "Congress distributes certificates of secularism. Congress should peep into their own neck and see how they have cheated."

"Today every opposition party leader is crying in the media that the BJP broke the NCP. If it is wrong when 40 MLAs left today, how is it right if you bought our four MLAs in Bihar?" he questioned. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Pak police arrest senior TTP commander in Punjab province

Pak police arrest senior TTP commander in Punjab province

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Coca-Cola to see less pain from looming WHO decision on aspartame - analysts; Exclusive-Gambia families sue Indian drugmaker after cough syrup deaths and more

Health News Roundup: Coca-Cola to see less pain from looming WHO decision on...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: MLB roundup: 10th-inning blast lifts Tigers over Rockies; Tennis-Medvedev says all-conquering Djokovic is the 'greatest' and more

Sports News Roundup: MLB roundup: 10th-inning blast lifts Tigers over Rockie...

 Global
4
Assam police seized heroin worth Rs 11 crore, three arrested

Assam police seized heroin worth Rs 11 crore, three arrested

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Explore the Great White North: Your Ultimate Guide to Visiting Canada in July and August 2023

The Intersection of Sports and Technology: Embracing the Digital Revolution

Real Estate Goes High-Tech: The Latest Innovations in the Industry

AI in the Hands of Villains: 5 Ingenious Ways Criminals Are Exploiting Technology

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023