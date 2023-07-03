"Can do anything for power...": AIMIM leader Waris Pathan as Ajit Pawar joins Maharashtra Govt

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) leader Waris Pathan slammed Ajit Pawar for joining the Shiv Sena-BJP alliance in Maharashtra and said that NCP has become the BJP's B team in Maharashtra. Waris Pathan further said that "BJP is a washing machine" and whoever gets into it gets a clean chit from all his wrongdoing.

"Ajit (Pawar) again went to Fadnavis. Along with him, 30 MLAs went with him. They can do anything for power. The NCP has become the BJP's B team in Maharashtra. Maybe he (Sharad Pawar) also wanted the same... The BJP is a washing machine. What will happen to the Rs 70,000 crore scam? PM Modi said to his party workers two days ago that the NCP is the most corrupt party. The people of Maharashtra are watching, said AIMIM National Spokesperson Waris Pathan. NCP leader Ajit Pawar took oath as Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister. Eight other party legislators also joined the National Democratic Alliance government in the state.

Ajit Pawar said all MLAs are with him and they have joined the Shiv Sena-BJP government as a party. "We have all the numbers. All MLAs are with me. We are here as a party. We have informed all seniors as well. The majority is given importance in a democracy. Our party is 24 years old and young leadership should come forward," Ajit Pawar said after taking oath as Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra.

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) working president Supriya Sule and MP Supriya Sule on Sunday said that Ajit Pawar joining the Eknath Shinde-Devendra Fadnavis Maharashtra Government is "painful" but her relationship with him would remain the same. "My relationship with Ajit Pawar will not change, he will always remain my elder brother. We will rebuild the party," said NCP MP Supriya Sule.

"Whatever happened is painful. Sharad Pawar treated everyone like a family and he is our senior leader, I don't think speaking after his statement will be correct," Sule added. Meanwhile, Sharad Pawar responded, "We live in a democratic country where everyone has the right to speak for themselves and keep their points. Ajit Pawar's move is his own decision and point of view."

Hours after Ajit Pawar and some other Nationalist Congress Party leaders joined the Maharashtra government, party chief Sharad Pawar said, "This is not 'googly', it is a robbery" and that he was worried about the future of those who left the party. (ANI)

