BJP to attend Assembly on Monday without Legislative Party leader

After a discussion with former Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa regarding the appointment, the party top brasses decided to send an observer to Karnataka on Monday. He also said that based on the opinion gathered by the observer, the party will decide the Legislative party leader, who will be the leader of the opposition.This is what was discussed in the meeting.

The opposition Bharatiya Janata Party in Karnataka will attend the Assembly session, starting Monday, without the Legislative party leader. After a discussion with former Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa regarding the appointment, the party top brasses decided to send an observer to Karnataka on Monday. In the Assembly elections held in May, the Congress swept to power with 135 seats while the BJP won 66 and the JD(S) 19. The observer will gather the opinion of BJP legislators and submit a report to the party high command, Yediyurappa told reporters in Delhi late on Sunday night after a meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP president J P Nadda. He also said that based on the opinion gathered by the observer, the party will decide the Legislative party leader, who will be the leader of the opposition.

''This is what was discussed in the meeting. They said they will be sending an observer, who will gather opinion and let the party high command know. Afterwards, they will discuss with me,'' Yediyurappa, a BJP Parliamentary Board member, said. When pointed out that the session was starting from today, he said he was only communicating whatever happened in the meeting. ''The party's decision will be final. They are sending observers on Monday. Based on the opinion gathered by the observer, the decision will be taken,'' the BJP leader added. Regarding the appointment of a new BJP state president, Yediyurappa said it will be done based on the opinion of the party legislators. Meanwhile, party sources said there will be a BJP Legislative Party meeting at 1 pm on Monday soon after Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot's address to the members of both Houses of the Karnataka Legislature.

