Mandaviya, Tawde BJP's central observers to pick leader of opposition in K'taka

BJP president J P Nadda has appointed Union minister Mansukh Mandaviya and party general secretary Vinod Tawde as central observers for the election of the leader of opposition in the Karnataka assembly.

BJP chief spokesperson and Rajya Sabha MP Anil Baluni said the two central leaders will be visiting the state in a couple of days to oversee the election of the party's leader in the state assembly by its MLAs.

Following its loss to the Congress in the state polls, the BJP is yet to elect its leader in the assembly, with its central leaders weighing their options.

Former chief minister Basavaraj Bommai is one of the contenders as the BJP deliberates to decide whether it should stick to the old guard or put faith in a new leader while balancing the caste equation in the state.

