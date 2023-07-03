Left Menu

"If any party wants to promote or follow dynasty politics, their end will be soon..," AIADMK after Ajit Pawar joins Maharashtra Govt

After Ajit Pawar joined the Shiv Sena-BJP alliance and took oath as Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister on Sunday, AIADMK spokesperson Kovai Sathyan on Monday took a jibe at Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and said that parties following or promoting dynasty politics, their end will be soon.

AIADMK spokeperson Kovai Sathyan (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
After Ajit Pawar joined the Shiv Sena-BJP alliance and took oath as Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister on Sunday, AIADMK spokesperson Kovai Sathyan on Monday took a jibe at Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and said that parties following or promoting dynasty politics, their end will be soon. "If any party wants to promote or follow dynasty politics, their end will be soon, as time is fast changing and people's expectations are fast changing. Everyone will follow the NCP model soon, this will spread from Bihar to Telangana and other states," an AIADMK spokesperson said.

He said, "Probably Ajit Pawar believed that he had worked hard for the party and he deserves due recognition. When the high command doesn't give enough attention to the hard-working cadets of the party, they have options and choices. Several Opposition parties have alleged that it was indulging in dynastic politics after Baramati MP and Sharad Pawar's daughter Supriya Sule was appointed the party's working president on Sunday. On Sunday, She said that she was proud of being the daughter of Sharad Pawar, and maintained that the party believed in democracy.

NCP leader Ajit Pawar joined the Shiv Sena-BJP alliance in Maharashtra and took oath as Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister on Sunday in a surprise and dramatic political move that changed political equations in the state ahead of Lok Sabha and assembly polls next year and has ramifications for national politics. The day of hectic political developments in Maharashtra saw state Chief Minister Eknath Shinde using "hit wicket" cricket parlance in an apparent response to the "googly' analogy used earlier by NCP leader Sharad Pawar to target BJP leader and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

The move by Sharad Pawar's nephew Ajit Pawar, which also saw eight other NCP MLAs joining the Shinde-Fadnavis government, came amid efforts by opposition parties to forge unity to take on the BJP in the next year's Lok Sabha polls. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

