BJP to elect LOP in Karnataka Assembly: Party's Spokesperson Anil Baluni

BJP National Media In-charge and National Spokesperson Anil Baluni, said "BJP national president JP Nadda had appointed Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and Vinod Tawde as central observers for Karnataka to elect LOP in the Karnataka Assembly on Monday and they will be travelling to Bengaluru soon".

Ahead of the Karnataka Assembly Budget session on Monday, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National Spokesperson said that Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and BJP national general secretary Vinod Tawde has been appointed as central observers for Karnataka to elect the Leader of the Opposition. BJP National Media In-charge and National Spokesperson Anil Baluni, said "BJP national president JP Nadda had appointed Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and Vinod Tawde as central observers for Karnataka to elect LOP in the Karnataka Assembly on Monday and they will be travelling to Bengaluru soon".

Karnataka Legislative Assembly's Budget session will begin on Monday and it is expected that the Opposition will attack the government on the alleged delay in the implementation of the five guarantees of the Congress. Congress bagged 135 seats in the May 10 elections to the 224-member Karnataka Assembly ousting the ruling BJP, which got 66 seats while the Janata Dal (Secular) secured 19 seats in the results declared on May 13. (ANI)

