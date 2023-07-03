UCC inclusive reform that will not encroach on practices of any religious community: Naqvi
- Country:
- India
Senior BJP leader and former minority affairs minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Monday said a uniform civil code (UCC) is an inclusive reform that will not encroach on beliefs and practices of any religious community but ensure equality and justice for all.
Speaking with reporters here, Naqvi also said opposition parties should listen to their conscience and control the Congress' ''communal confusion and contradiction'' on the UCC.
Naqvi said the UCC is an inclusive reform that will not encroach on beliefs and practices of any religious community but ensure equality and justice for all by strengthening human values.
Some political parties and people are involved in a communal conspiracy to create conflict in the society on the issue of the UCC, he said.
''But this is the right time to implement the UCC by making this progressive law free from communal captivity,'' Naqvi said.
Asked about the Opposition coming together ahead of the Lok Sabha polls and political developments in Maharashtra, Naqvi said that the Congress and other opposition parties will have to face a disastrous defeat on the political pitch in 2024.
Prime Minister Modi's ''arithmetic of success'' has spoiled ''mathematics of opponents'', he said.
Modi has proven that a leader becomes great not by his power but by his commitment and conviction to empower the people, Naqvi said.
He has eradicated the ''disease of policy paralysis'' through determination to ''reform, perform and transform'', he said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Modi
- Congress
- Maharashtra
- Naqvi
- Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi
- Opposition
ALSO READ
Maharashtra: 3 missing children found dead in car in Nagpur's Teka Naka
Vivekananda Reddy murder case: SC issues notice to YSR Congress Party MP Y S Avinash Reddy on plea challenging his anticipatory bail.
Congress announces former Karnataka CM Jagadish Shettar, two others as candidates for MLC election
Haryana blank Maharashtra 4-0 in Senior Women's football championship
Congress in Karnataka to stage protests against Centre for 'denying' rice to fulfil poll guarantee