Maha political developments have finished Oppn there, says MP CM

The political developments in Maharashtra have almost finished the opposition in that state, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said on Monday.On Sunday, Ajit Pawar led a vertical split in the Nationalist Congress Party and joined the Shiv Sena-Bharatiya Janata Party government in the neighbouring state.Ajit Pawar was made deputy chief minister, while the other eight MLAs were sworn in as ministers in the Eknath Shinde government.It is the result of ones own deeds and acts.

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 03-07-2023 19:28 IST | Created: 03-07-2023 17:44 IST
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
The political developments in Maharashtra have almost finished the opposition in that state, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said on Monday.

On Sunday, Ajit Pawar led a vertical split in the Nationalist Congress Party and joined the Shiv Sena-Bharatiya Janata Party government in the neighbouring state.

Ajit Pawar was made deputy chief minister, while the other eight MLAs were sworn in as ministers in the Eknath Shinde government.

''It is the result of one's own deeds and acts. The opposition is almost over in Maharashtra. After Shiv Sena, the NCP too has gone and the country has stood behind Modi ji. Let's see what happens at other places,'' Chouhan told reporters.

He also pointed to Bihar and said the coming together of opposition parties was a ''thagbandhan'' (group of wrongdoers) and comprised those who were huddling together as they fear getting caught.

He said ''good people'' in such alliances become restless and leave in the national interest.

