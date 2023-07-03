Imran Khan launches party's flag hoisting drive against 'fascist' government's oppressive tactics

Pakistan's ousted prime minister Imran Khan on Monday resumed political activities by launching his party's flag hoisting campaign, urging his supporters' full participation in the face of the ''fascist'' government's oppressive tactics against it.

This is the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party's first political activity after the violent May 9 riots broke out in the country following Khan's arrest in a corruption case. The PTI chief was later released and has been on bail in over 140 cases of terrorism, violence, blasphemy, corruption and murder.

Taking to Twitter, Khan said, ''The more they have tried to suppress Pakistan's biggest and the only Federal party, the more people of Pakistan stand with it.'' ''Let's show the fascists by putting up the PTI flag that nothing will stop us from our mission of Haqeeqi Azadi (real freedom),'' Khan tweeted.

The PTI party's official Twitter handle also posted videos showing people ''actively participating in the drive.'' The federal government led by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has vowed to punish those involved in the anti-government protests under the stringent Army Act.

Although the PTI is anticipating police action against those hoisting its flag, it is ready to face it as well, a party leader told PTI.

''Through this campaign, we will try to break the environment of fear the fascist government and its handlers (establishment) have instilled among the people on the pretext of the May 9 incidents,'' he said.

More or less, all PTI activists and leaders have gone underground, fearing police and military establishment action and the party anticipates a police crackdown on those hoisting its flag.

Thousands of party workers, including leaders and women, are in jails, mainly in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provinces, for their alleged involvement in vandalising dozens of military and state buildings during the May 9 violence.

The Pakistan Army is currently trying 102 PTI activists under military laws. Khan has been under a kind of house arrest at his Lahore residence, as police do not allow anyone to see him.

Widespread violence erupted in Pakistan after the former premier was arrested by paramilitary personnel inside the Islamabad High Court on May 9. He was later released on bail.

Over 20 military installations and state buildings, including military headquarters in Rawalpindi, were damaged or torched in the violent protests that followed Khan's arrest.

Khan, 70, was ousted from power in April last year after losing a no-confidence vote in his leadership, which he alleged was part of a US-led conspiracy targeting him because of his independent foreign policy decisions on Russia, China and Afghanistan.

