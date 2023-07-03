Cases of rape, harassment of women increased in Rajasthan during Cong govt: BJP MP

BJP's Rajsamand MP Diya Kumari on Monday attacked the Congress government in Rajasthan, claiming that cases of rape and harassment of women have increased by ''46 per cent'' in the state in the last four and a half years. Girls and women are not safe anywhere in the state, she told a press conference here, and announced a protest march on July 5 by the party's mahila morcha. ''Women are not safe in ambulances, roads, homes, hospitals or police stations. Crimes against women have happened in Jaipur, Dungarpur, Barmer, Udaipur and Alwar, among other places, in the state,'' the MP said. Citing National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data, Kumari claimed that ''cases of rape and harassment of women have increased by 46 per cent in the last four and a half years of the Congress government in Rajasthan''.

On July 5, a large number of women will gather at the state BJP office to hold a meeting and march towards the Chief Minister's residence, she said. During the press conference, a poster was also released on the issue of women safety.

