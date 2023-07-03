Left Menu

MP Cong MLA booked for 'objectionable' remarks against PM

PTI | Vidisha | Updated: 03-07-2023 19:09 IST | Created: 03-07-2023 19:09 IST
A Congress MLA was booked in Vidisha in Madhya Pradesh for making allegedly objectionable remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, an official said on Monday.

Congress MLA Shashank Bhargava is accused of using an indecent word when BJP supporters started raising 'Modi Modi' slogans during a TV channel debate being shot at a garden here on July 1, the official said.

''Following the complaint by BJP functionary Pankaj Pandey, a case was registered against Bhargava under Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 294 (obscene act),'' said Kotwali Police Station in-charge Ashutosh Singh.

Pandey, a BJP mandal president, said Bhargava used the ''objectionable'' word in the presence of women.

Bhargava denied the allegations and said he had uttered some words to stop the din at the venue.

He said he was apologising to PM Modi through the media despite not saying anything against the latter.

