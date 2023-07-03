Left Menu

India has asked partner countries not to give space to 'extremist Khalistani ideology': EAM Jaishankar

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-07-2023 19:09 IST | Created: 03-07-2023 19:09 IST
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday said India has asked its partner countries such as Canada, the UK and the US not to give space to ''extremist Khalistani ideology'' as it is ''not good'' for relations.

When asked about reports of Khalistani posters in Canada naming Indian diplomats, the minister said the issue will be raised with the government of that country.

The ''radical, extremist Khalistani ideology'' is not good for India or its partner countries such as the US, Canada, the UK and Australia, he told reporters on the sidelines of a BJP outreach campaign.

''We have already requested our partner countries like Canada, the US, the UK and Australia where sometimes Khalistani activities happen, not to give space to Khalistanis. Because their (Khalistanis) radical, extremist thinking is neither good for us nor for them nor our relations,'' the minister said.

''We will raise the issue of posters with those government. I think it would have already been done by now as it happened two to three days earlier,'' Jaishankar said. Last month, India slammed Canada after visuals surfaced on social media of a tableau in Brampton that reportedly celebrated the assassination of former prime minister Indira Gandhi.

Canada's response to the Khalistani issue appeared to be constrained by its ''vote bank compulsions'' and India will have to respond if the activities impinge on its national security and integrity, Jaishankar had said on the issue.

The Khalistani issue has impacted ties between the two countries in many ways in the last few years, he had said.

India has been asking Canada against giving space to pro-Khalistani separatists and extremists elements, Jaishankar had said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

