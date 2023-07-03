PM Modi to inaugurate Sai Hira Global Convention in Andhra Pradesh
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Sai Hira Global Convention Centre at Puttaparthi in Andhra Pradesh on July 4 via video conference.The Prime Ministers Office PMO said the inauguration ceremony will witness the presence of prominent dignitaries and devotees from around the world.The Sri Sathya Sai Central Trust has constructed a new facility, Sai Hira Global Convention Centre, at its main ashram in Prasanthi Nilayam.
- Country:
- India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Sai Hira Global Convention Centre at Puttaparthi in Andhra Pradesh on July 4 via video conference.
The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said the inauguration ceremony will witness the presence of prominent dignitaries and devotees from around the world.
The Sri Sathya Sai Central Trust has constructed a new facility, Sai Hira Global Convention Centre, at its main ashram in Prasanthi Nilayam. The Convention Centre, donated by philanthropist Shri Ryuko Hira, is a testament to the vision of promoting cultural exchange, spirituality, and global harmony, it said.
It provides a nurturing environment for people of diverse backgrounds to come together, connect, and explore the teachings of Sri Sathya Sai Baba. Its world-class amenities and infrastructure will facilitate conferences, seminars, and cultural events, fostering dialogue and understanding among individuals from all walks of life, the PMO statement said.
The sprawling complex also features meditation halls, serene gardens and facilities for accommodation, it said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Andhra books first case under Transgender Protection Act in Vizag against four men
Andhra Pradesh: Two injured after building collapsed in Vizag
How can Pawan Kalyan unilaterally ask for Andhra Pradesh CM post, questions Kapu community leader
IMD predicts heavy rains in coastal Andhra and Rayalaseema
Andhra Pradesh: 5-year-old boy injured in leopard attack in Tirumala