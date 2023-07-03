Left Menu

PM Modi to inaugurate Sai Hira Global Convention in Andhra Pradesh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Sai Hira Global Convention Centre at Puttaparthi in Andhra Pradesh on July 4 via video conference.The Prime Ministers Office PMO said the inauguration ceremony will witness the presence of prominent dignitaries and devotees from around the world.The Sri Sathya Sai Central Trust has constructed a new facility, Sai Hira Global Convention Centre, at its main ashram in Prasanthi Nilayam.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-07-2023 19:09 IST | Created: 03-07-2023 19:09 IST
PM Modi to inaugurate Sai Hira Global Convention in Andhra Pradesh
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Sai Hira Global Convention Centre at Puttaparthi in Andhra Pradesh on July 4 via video conference.

The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said the inauguration ceremony will witness the presence of prominent dignitaries and devotees from around the world.

The Sri Sathya Sai Central Trust has constructed a new facility, Sai Hira Global Convention Centre, at its main ashram in Prasanthi Nilayam. The Convention Centre, donated by philanthropist Shri Ryuko Hira, is a testament to the vision of promoting cultural exchange, spirituality, and global harmony, it said.

It provides a nurturing environment for people of diverse backgrounds to come together, connect, and explore the teachings of Sri Sathya Sai Baba. Its world-class amenities and infrastructure will facilitate conferences, seminars, and cultural events, fostering dialogue and understanding among individuals from all walks of life, the PMO statement said.

The sprawling complex also features meditation halls, serene gardens and facilities for accommodation, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IKEA Social Entrepreneurship, Ashoka, UNDP partner to focus on connection between informal and the circular economy

IKEA Social Entrepreneurship, Ashoka, UNDP partner to focus on connection be...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Europe's Euclid space telescope launched on mission to explore 'dark universe'

Science News Roundup: Europe's Euclid space telescope launched on mission to...

 Global
3
From seeds to solar power in Madagascar: A UN Resident Coordinator blog

From seeds to solar power in Madagascar: A UN Resident Coordinator blog

 Global
4
Climate disasters, traumatic events have long-term impact on youths' academics: Study

Climate disasters, traumatic events have long-term impact on youths' academi...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Explore the Great White North: Your Ultimate Guide to Visiting Canada in July and August 2023

The Intersection of Sports and Technology: Embracing the Digital Revolution

Real Estate Goes High-Tech: The Latest Innovations in the Industry

AI in the Hands of Villains: 5 Ingenious Ways Criminals Are Exploiting Technology

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023