PM Modi to inaugurate Sai Hira Global Convention in Andhra Pradesh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Sai Hira Global Convention Centre at Puttaparthi in Andhra Pradesh on July 4 via video conference.

The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said the inauguration ceremony will witness the presence of prominent dignitaries and devotees from around the world.

The Sri Sathya Sai Central Trust has constructed a new facility, Sai Hira Global Convention Centre, at its main ashram in Prasanthi Nilayam. The Convention Centre, donated by philanthropist Shri Ryuko Hira, is a testament to the vision of promoting cultural exchange, spirituality, and global harmony, it said.

It provides a nurturing environment for people of diverse backgrounds to come together, connect, and explore the teachings of Sri Sathya Sai Baba. Its world-class amenities and infrastructure will facilitate conferences, seminars, and cultural events, fostering dialogue and understanding among individuals from all walks of life, the PMO statement said.

The sprawling complex also features meditation halls, serene gardens and facilities for accommodation, it said.

