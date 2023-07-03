All parties will unite when time comes: Bihar minister on Mayawati joining Oppn front

Bihar minister and JD(U) in-charge for Uttar Pradesh Shravan Kumar on Monday expressed confidence that BSP supremo Mayawati will join the front of opposition parties.

Kumar also accused the BJP of trying to break the opposition parties in Bihar and other states and said his party will oppose Uniform Civil Code (UCC).

The Bihar minister was here to attend his party's workers' conference at the district headquarters.

Asked why Mayawati had stayed away from the Patna meeting of opposition parties, Kumar told reporters, ''All parties will unite when the time comes. Everyone will come together.'' ''Wait, give some time. In the coming times, what you are saying will also happen,'' he said when asked if the BSP supremo will join the proposed anti-BJP alliance.

Over a dozen parties opposed to the BJP took part in a meeting convened by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar last month to chalk out a joint strategy ahead of next year's Lok Sabha polls.

On the split in the NCP in Maharashtra, the minister said, ''The BJP has no other work left to do. Parties are breaking up and they will break. The challenge before the country is inflation and unemployment.'' ''The Constitution is in danger. Efforts are being made to change the civilization and culture of the country. This is an important topic and we are working to counter it,'' he said.

''We are working on the campaign to free the country from BJP in 2024,'' he said.

On the political situation in Bihar, he alleged, ''They (BJP) are doing the same everywhere. They have become a big party only after breaking other parties and they will have to bear the brunt of this in 2024.'' Regarding his party's stand on Uniform Civil Code, the Bihar minister said that they would oppose it.

''BJP is trying to create an atmosphere of hatred in the country,'' he alleged.

