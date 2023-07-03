NCP split: Party workers protest against Jayant Patil, Awhad in Thane
Nationalist Congress Party workers owing allegiance to Ajit Pawar held a protest against Maharashtra unit chief Jayant Patil and MLA Jitendra Awhad in Thane on Monday.
Ajit Pawar led a vertical split in the NCP on Sunday and joined the Eknath Shinde government along with eight MLAs, including Chhagan Bhujbal and Dilip Walse Patil.
The protesters gathered in front of the state circuit house here and hit posters of Patil and Awhad, who the party seeks to make as leader of opposition in the Assembly, with slippers.
The protesters said they were retaliating to a section of party workers blackening the face of Pawar on a poster.
