NCP split: Party workers protest against Jayant Patil, Awhad in Thane

PTI | Thane | Updated: 03-07-2023 19:30 IST | Created: 03-07-2023 19:30 IST
Nationalist Congress Party workers owing allegiance to Ajit Pawar held a protest against Maharashtra unit chief Jayant Patil and MLA Jitendra Awhad in Thane on Monday.

Ajit Pawar led a vertical split in the NCP on Sunday and joined the Eknath Shinde government along with eight MLAs, including Chhagan Bhujbal and Dilip Walse Patil.

The protesters gathered in front of the state circuit house here and hit posters of Patil and Awhad, who the party seeks to make as leader of opposition in the Assembly, with slippers.

The protesters said they were retaliating to a section of party workers blackening the face of Pawar on a poster.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Explore the Great White North: Your Ultimate Guide to Visiting Canada in July and August 2023

The Intersection of Sports and Technology: Embracing the Digital Revolution

Real Estate Goes High-Tech: The Latest Innovations in the Industry

AI in the Hands of Villains: 5 Ingenious Ways Criminals Are Exploiting Technology

