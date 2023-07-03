Left Menu

Several NCP workers visit party office in Mumbai, extend support to Sharad Pawar

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 03-07-2023 19:31 IST | Created: 03-07-2023 19:31 IST
Several NCP workers visit party office in Mumbai, extend support to Sharad Pawar
  • Country:
  • India

A day after NCP stalwart Ajit Pawar joined the Maharashtra government as deputy chief minister with some senior leaders, several workers of the party visited its south Mumbai office and extended their support to patriarch Sharad Pawar.

Ajit Pawar, however, has asked his colleagues to refrain from making any public statements.

Several NCP leaders and workers from districts and tehsils neighbouring Mumbai rushed to the party office to extend their support to the Pawar senior.

Former state home minister Anil Deshmukh and several others have posted their pictures with Sharad Pawar on social media with the tagline: "Saheb, always with you…".

Meanwhile, NCP state unit president Jayant Patil has suspended party general secretary Shivajirao Garje who attended the swearing-in ceremony of Ajit Pawar on Sunday.

NCP Lok Sabha member from Shirur, Amol Kolhe, who was present at Raj Bhavan a day earlier, on Monday returned to the Pawar camp.

"Sometimes the head makes a mistake, but the heart never," Kolhe tweeted.

The post was retweeted by NCP leader Jitendra Awhad, saying, "One warrior returns to camp".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IKEA Social Entrepreneurship, Ashoka, UNDP partner to focus on connection between informal and the circular economy

IKEA Social Entrepreneurship, Ashoka, UNDP partner to focus on connection be...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Europe's Euclid space telescope launched on mission to explore 'dark universe'

Science News Roundup: Europe's Euclid space telescope launched on mission to...

 Global
3
From seeds to solar power in Madagascar: A UN Resident Coordinator blog

From seeds to solar power in Madagascar: A UN Resident Coordinator blog

 Global
4
Climate disasters, traumatic events have long-term impact on youths' academics: Study

Climate disasters, traumatic events have long-term impact on youths' academi...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Explore the Great White North: Your Ultimate Guide to Visiting Canada in July and August 2023

The Intersection of Sports and Technology: Embracing the Digital Revolution

Real Estate Goes High-Tech: The Latest Innovations in the Industry

AI in the Hands of Villains: 5 Ingenious Ways Criminals Are Exploiting Technology

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023