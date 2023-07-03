Rajasthan CM Gehlot blames BJP regime for stalling Congress schemes, calls it 'wrong approach'

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday blamed the previous Vasundhara Raje-led BJP dispensation in the state for ''stalling'' the schemes initiated by the Congress government and called it the ''wrong approach''. Be it the Jaipur Metro, the Barmer refinery or giving jobs to dependents of those who died in the Badrinath-Kedarnath pilgrimage calamity, the BJP stopped the schemes after coming to power in the state, Gehlot alleged.

''When the government changed, Vasundhara ji or her government stopped our schemes … Whether it was the metro or the refinery, when their government came, our schemes were stopped. The approach of the BJP is a very wrong approach,'' Gehlot said at a state-level function with beneficiaries of the Palanhar scheme.

The Palanhar scheme provides financial assistance for schoolchildren.

''The scheme was implemented during former chief minister Vasundhara Raje's tenure. She did not increase the budget for the scheme, it was only implemented. But I like the scheme because I catch hold of good works,'' Gehlot said.

He said the Congress government increased the budget for the scheme due to which proper care, protection and education of children is being ensured. These children will grow up and contribute significantly in the progress of the state and the country.

He also claimed that six lakh children from nine categories are benefitting from the scheme.

The chief minister said the Congress government has also not stalled the Eastern Rajasthan Canal Project, envisaged by the previous BJP regime. ''The approach of our government is not negative, it is positive, and that is why we are moving forward with the project,'' he said. He said Rs 146.74 crore was transferred through Direct Benefit Transfer to bank accounts of more than 5.91 lakh Palanhar beneficiaries on Monday.

This amount includes an increased assistance of Rs 87.36 crore to 5,91,730 (5.91 lakh) beneficiaries for July and Rs 59.38 crore to 5,92,630 (5.92 lakh) beneficiaries for June. Increasing the amount will bring an additional burden of about Rs 300 crore on the state, Gehlot said.

The Rajasthan chief minister said he will continue to serve the people of the state till his last breath, even if he is not in any post.

