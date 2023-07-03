'Transfer syndicate' at work in Karnataka govt involving 'cash-for-postings', Kumaraswamy alleges

Former Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy on Monday alleged that there is a ''transfer syndicate'' at work in the government seeking ''cash-for-postings'' and that corruption was rearing its head in all the departments.

According to the JD(S) second-in-command, the ''transfer business'', which he has been flagging for the past few days, is spreading it tentacles to the commercial tax department.

''The transfer racket and corruption is spreading on a large scale. After the Transport and Revenue Departments (Sub-Registrar), a syndicate has come into existence in the Commercial Taxes Department to carry out transfer business,'' Kumaraswamy alleged.

"There is cash-for-posting going on unabated in this government, though Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot said in his speech to contain corruption. Each post is priced," the JD(S) leader alleged.

He claimed that a file containing the list of officials in the Commercial Tax Department to be transferred was prepared by the ''syndicate'' and is awaiting the signature of the Commissioner of the Department. Kumaraswamy alleged that the government is following a policy of ''no posting without money''.

According to him, a person at the Chief Minister's office demanded Rs 30 lakh from an MLA, who is always seen hanging around Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, along with the ''letter''.

The JD(S) leader, however, did not elaborate what he meant by the ''letter'' and who was the person demanding Rs 30 lakh from the MLA.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)