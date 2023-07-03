PM Modi chairs meeting of Council of Ministers
Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a meeting of the Union Council of Ministers on Monday at the newly built convention centre at the Pragati Maidan, which will host the G20 summit in September.
This comes amid a heightened buzz about a likely Cabinet reshuffle following a series of meetings of the ruling BJP's top brass.
What has added to the reshuffle buzz is the fact that the period before Parliament's Monsoon Session, which begins from July 20, could be the last window for such an exercise.
