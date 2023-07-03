After brickbats from AIADMK, DMK regime says Mekedatu will not see light of day

After facing flak from the main opposition AIADMK for allegedly not pushing back on Karnataka's move to build the Mekedatu reservoir on the river Cauvery, the DMK regime on Monday asserted it would never allow the neighbouring state to go ahead with the construction.

The State government's assurance came following Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar's meeting with Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat for taking forward the proposal to build the dam and amid a war of words between the Congress and BJP in Tamil Nadu over its construction. Shivakumar met Shekhawat on June 30. Tamil Nadu Water Resources Minister and DMK veteran leader Duraimurugan said, ''Karnataka government has the practice of raking up the Mekedatu issue on and off. It is not known if this is due to political compulsion or not. Whatever may be the case, Tamil Nadu government will never allow Mekedatu dam construction.'' On Sunday, AIADMK chief Edappadi K Palaniswami accused Chief Minister M K Stalin of not ''fiercely opposing'' Shivakumar's assertion that the balancing reservoir would be built across the river Cauvery at Mekedatu in Karnataka. Shivakumar has been ''aggressive'' in pushing the project and ''puppet CM'' Stalin must show his opposition to it, the AIADMK leader had said.

Following the criticism, Duraimurugan said, ''Let us all work unitedly on this issue.'' Pointing to Tamil Nadu's pending cases against the Mekedatu project before the Supreme Court, the minister said the state would present its strong case against the move during the hearing of the matter and prevent the building of the dam.

In view of Tamil Nadu's stiff opposition, Mekedatu project proposal was not taken up for discussion in the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) meetings held in February, April and June this year, he said. While DMK is the ruling party in Tamil Nadu, its ally Congress is in power in Karnataka. The AIADMK, main opposition party in Tamil Nadu is an ally of the BJP. The TN Congress Committee said the state BJP is ''enacting a drama'' opposing the Mekedatu project. ''The BJP is the real culprit and is attempting to blame others. The Bommai government had obtained approval for the project,'' TNCC chief K S Alagiri alleged.

Denying this, BJP state vice-president Narayanan Thirupathy said the Centre did not grant any approval to Karnataka. ''In fact, the (Central) government had denied approval for the Karnataka government's detailed project report. As a leader of a party, Alagiri ought to have known facts before pointing fingers at others.'' Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai said, considering Karnataka's ''adamant'' stand to build the dam, Chief Minister Stalin would be compromising on the state's rights if he were to attend the opposition parties' meeting in Bengaluru later this month. The BJP would stage a ''Go back Stalin'' agitation if Stalin chose to take part in the meet, Annamalai said.

