Will attend next meeting of opposition leaders: RLD chief Jayant Chaudhary

Rashtriya Lok Dal chief Jayant Chaudhary on Monday rubbished speculation that he is cosying up to the BJP and said he will attend the next meeting of opposition leaders.

After NCP leader Ajit Pawar split the party and joined the BJP-Shiv Sena government in Maharashtra, Union minister Ramdas Athawale had said a similar situation can occur in Uttar Pradesh. Athawale claimed that Chaudhary can join the BJP-led NDA "as he did not attend the Patna opposition meeting".

''My stand is absolutely clear. How does it matter what they say?'' the RLD leader told reporters when asked about Athawale's remarks.

Chaudhary, whose party had fought the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls in alliance with the Samajwadi Party, had skipped the opposition leaders' meeting in Patna on June 23, citing a family event.

On Monday, the leader confirmed he ''will attend the next meeting of the opposition leaders''.

''I will stay with those whom I have tied up. I will not go with the BJP, and I will stay in the opposition,'' he said on the sidelines of the inauguration of a "Kisan Bhavan" built in the memory of his father and former Union minister Ajit Singh.

''Those coming to the BJP have to get a new suit stitched,'' he said in a jibe at the ruling party, adding that he has no such plans. Asked about the political developments in Maharashtra, Chaudhary said, ''See, this is not an issue. Such things happen. This is not happening for the first time in politics.

''The public will deliver its verdict in 2024," he said, referring to the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

The next meeting of the opposition parties is scheduled in Bengaluru on July 17 and 18.

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) saw a split Sunday with party chief Sharad Pawar's nephew Ajit Pawar and eight other MLAs joining the Eknath Shinde government in Maharashtra.

Union minister Ramdas Athawale had said, ''A Maharashtra-like situation may erupt in Bihar and UP as many MLAs are unhappy with Nitish Kumar joining hands with the RJD. Similarly in UP, Jayant Chaudhary can join the NDA, as he did not attend the Patna opposition meeting.'' Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party president Om Prakash Rajbhar has also claimed that nearly 80 SP MLAs are in touch with him.

He said, ''A large number of people are in touch. They are miffed with Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav over the issue of joining hands with KCR, Mamata Banerjee, Tejashwi Yadav''.

With considerable support in western UP, the RLD currently has nine MLAs in the 403-member UP Legislative Assembly.

RLD chief Jayant Chaudhary was elected to Rajya Sabha from UP with the help of the SP. The two parties have been allies since 2017 when the BJP came to power in UP.

But in the recent civic elections in the state, the alliance partners fought against each other for seats in municipal corporations, nagar mahapanchayats, and nagar panchayats.

