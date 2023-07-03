Congress MPs demand copy of UCC draft, raises questions over intention of Central Govt

Congress and other opposition MPs raised questions on the intention of the Central Government and alleged that the government is in a hurry to discuss the Uniform Civil Code. Congress party MPs also demanded a copy of the UCC draft, sources told ANI. The Parliamentary Standing Committee for Personnel, Public Grievances, Law and Justice meeting was held under the Chairmanship of BJP Leader Sushil Kumar Modi in Parliament and discussions on the agenda of the Uniform Civil Code were held.

Opposition MPs further said in the meeting that it is necessary to keep in mind that the UCC is not just about one family law, but about the matters related to every religion, caste and community of the society, so all sections of the society must be kept in mind. Law Commission of India informed the MPs that till now 19 lakh suggestions have been received related to the Uniform Civil Code, According to ANI sources.

Earlier, in an exclusive interview with ANI, Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal said, "It is the need of the hour that a law should be made by uniting and including all the people of the country and the Supreme Court has also endorsed many of its verdicts". The Union Minister further said that the BJP would get cross-party support for the UCC.

"We have a full majority in Rajya Sabha and I think there are many leaders from other parties who want that the country should unite. I think many parties will support BJP on Uniform Civil Code. We will get cross-party support for this," the minister said. Earlier on Saturday, Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should inform the country of what the proposal is for a UCC.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's strong endorsement of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) brought it back to the spotlight.PM Modi said that the country cannot run on two laws and that Uniform Civil Code was part of the Constitution. "Today people are being instigated in the name of UCC. How can the country run on two (laws)? The Constitution also talks of equal rights...Supreme Court has also asked to implement UCC. These (Opposition) people are playing vote bank politics," PM Modi had said. (ANI)

