BJP lacks credibility in fight against corruption: TMC's Abhishek on Maharashtra episode

Senior TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee Monday mocked the BJP for partnering with NCP's Ajit Pawar, alleging that the saffron party can never be trusted in the fight against corruption, as their efforts are directed towards fulfilling political interests.

Pawar on Sunday pulled off a stunning revolt in the NCP, triggering a vertical split and joined hands with the ruling Shiv Sena-BJP alliance in Maharashtra to become the deputy chief minister.

''A few days back, PM Narendra Modi had accused opposition parties of being corrupt, and said he is giving the guarantee that his government will fight against corruption. "And within a few days, we witnessed that Ajit Pawar, who has several corruption charges against him, with the CBI and ED probing cases against him, joining the NDA and the Maharashtra cabinet,'' Banerjee said, while addressing a panchayat election rally here.

The Trinamool Congress MP was referring to the address by Modi to BJP workers in Bhopal last week during which he launched a stinging attack on opposition parties, contending that they can only ''guarantee'' corruption and accused them of being involved in scams worth ''at least Rs 20 lakh crore''.

''Just recently, the BJP said that NCP is one of the most corrupt parties... Now, it has joined hands with the same NCP leaders. The saffron party can never be trusted in the fight against corruption as its efforts are farce and directed to achieve political interests,'' he alleged.

