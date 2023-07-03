BRS hits out at Rahul Gandhi for describing party as 'B Team of BJP'

The ruling BRS in Telangana on Monday hit back at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his comments that the party does not want to share a stage with the BRS, which it called the ''B Team'' of the BJP.

BRS parliamentary party leader K Keshav Rao referred to Gandhi's comments that he had told all other opposition leaders that Congress would not join any bloc in which the BRS is involved.

Observing that emphasis has been laid on opposition unity in the country to take on the BJP, he disapproved of Gandhi's attitude of not sharing the stage with others.

Saying that regional parties are emerging strong now, he said the regional parties can also lead the opposition parties and that CM K Chandrasekhar Rao is a capable leader.

Launching a scathing attack on the Telangana CM, Gandhi had on Sunday said his ''remote control'' was with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He had described the state's ruling party as ''BJP's B-Team'', saying 'BRS' stood for ''BJP Rishtedar Samithi''.

Addressing a public meeting at Khammam, Gandhi had alleged that the corruption charges against Rao and his party's leaders had made them subservient to the BJP, and asserted that he told all other opposition leaders that the Congress would not join any bloc where the BRS was involved.

Taking exception to Gandhi's put-down of the BRS, Lok Sabha member of the party Nama Nageswara Rao pointed out that BRS had given adjournment motions seeking answers from the NDA government on various issues in both Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha about 30 times in the last two years.

BRS had also given a privilege motion against the Prime Minister in Parliament, he further said, adding that Gandhi did not support it when the BRS spoke against the BJP in the House.

Countering Gandhi's criticism against the BRS, Telangana Finance Minister T Harish Rao said the BRS is not the ''B Team'' of anybody.

Describing BRS as the ''A Team'' for the poor, he said the party was founded to protect the country from the ''clutches of the BJP'' as the Congress has been unable to take on the country's ruling party.

Referring to the Congress leader's corruption allegations against the BRS, particularly with regard to the Kaleswaram project, Harish Rao charged that people of the country had dislodged Congress from power as it has become synonymous with corruption. ''Your party's name itself has become 'Scamgress','' he said in a release Sunday night.

''It is a joke to allege corruption to the tune of Rs one lakh crore in Kaleswaram project as the total cost of the project is Rs 80,321.57 crore,'' said Harish Rao, nephew of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.

Meanwhile, state Congress president and MP A Revanth Reddy asked if BRS leaders and ministers Harish Rao and K T Rama Rao are ready for a debate on the CAG report on the Kaleswaram project.

