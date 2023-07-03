Rajasthan CM Gehlot blames BJP regime for stalling Congress schemes, calls it 'wrong approach'

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday blamed the previous Vasundhara Raje-led BJP dispensation in the state for ''stalling'' the schemes initiated by the Congress government and called it the ''wrong approach''.

Be it the Jaipur Metro, the Barmer refinery or giving jobs to dependents of those who died in the Badrinath-Kedarnath pilgrimage calamity, the BJP stopped the schemes introduced by the Congress government after coming to power in the state, Gehlot alleged.

''When the government changed, Vasundhara ji or her government stopped our schemes … Whether it was the metro or the refinery, when their government came, our schemes were stopped. The approach of the BJP is a very wrong approach,'' Gehlot said at a state-level function with beneficiaries of the Palanhar scheme.

The Palanhar scheme provides financial assistance for schoolchildren.

''The scheme was implemented during former chief minister Vasundhara Raje's tenure. She did not increase the budget for the scheme, it was only implemented. But I like the scheme because I catch hold of good works,'' Gehlot said.

He said the Congress government increased the budget for the scheme due to which proper care, protection and education of children is being ensured. These children will grow up and contribute significantly in the progress of the state and the country.

He also claimed that six lakh children from nine categories are benefitting from the scheme.

The chief minister said the Congress government has also not stalled the Eastern Rajasthan Canal Project, envisaged by the previous BJP regime.

''The approach of our government is not negative, it is positive, and that is why we are moving forward with the project,'' he said.

He said Rs 146.74 crore was transferred through Direct Benefit Transfer to bank accounts of more than 5.91 lakh Palanhar beneficiaries on Monday.

This amount includes an increased assistance of Rs 87.36 crore to 5,91,730 (5.91 lakh) beneficiaries for July and Rs 59.38 crore to 5,92,630 (5.92 lakh) beneficiaries for June. Increasing the budget will bring an additional burden of about Rs 300 crore on the state, Gehlot said.

At the same time, the Rajasthan chief minister said he will continue to serve the people of the state till his last breath, even if he is not in any post.

Referring to an injury in his feet, he said doctors told him that it was the first time they had seen a case of both big toes being fractured together.

''I got hurt in both the legs simultaneously. This never happens. The doctors are saying that we have seen the first such case in which both the big toes got fractured together. This never happens,'' he said. Gehlot fractured a left toe and injured a right toe on Thursday. He had tweeted that he was going to his room after a meeting at his residence when he slipped.

Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh also referred to Gehlot's injuries in a tweet about the Palanhar scheme. ''Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has fractures in both legs, yet the process of public service continues. Today, he transferred Rs 88 crore from the public platform to the accounts of about six lakh beneficiaries under the Palanhar scheme,'' he said in a tweet in Hindi.

Sitting on a wheelchair, Gehlot flagged off 10 vehicles to spread awareness about the 2023 edition of the Rajiv Gandhi Rural and Urban Olympic Games from his residence. These vehicles will travel to all blocks and assembly constituencies with art groups and spread awareness about sports. Gehlot said the games will generate enthusiasm for sports among the state's youth and lead to good results in the future. He said there is no dearth of talent in Rajasthan and added that the state government is making available better opportunities for them. The games will begin on July 10. ''About 57 lakh players have registered to participate in these games,'' he said.

Gehlot said the elderly, children, women and the youth all compete together in these games, creating a positive atmosphere along with brotherhood and harmony. ''Excellent players will emerge from Rajasthan in the coming times who will bring laurels to the state,'' he said.

