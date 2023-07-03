Land for job scam: Sushil Modi demands immediate dismissal of Tejashwi Yadav from Bihar Cabinet

Senior BJP leader Sushil Modi on Monday demanded the "immediate" dismissal of Tejashwi Yadav as Bihar deputy chief minister after the CBI filed a charge sheet against the RJD leader as well as his parents and former chief ministers Lalu Yadav and Rabri Devi in connection with the land for jobs scam case.

Modi, former Bihar deputy chief minister and BJP Rajya Sabha MP, reminded Chief Minister Nitish Kumar of his stand that he will not compromise with corruption.

"Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar should immediately dismiss Tejashwi Yadav from the cabinet because the CBI has filed a charge sheet against the deputy chief minister in a case of corruption,'' Modi said.

The charge sheet was filed in a special CBI court in connection with alleged corruption in Group-D appointments for 'substitutes' in Western Central Zone when Lalu Prasad was the railway minister between 2004 and 2009.

It also names 14 others and is the second charge sheet in the case.

Modi said, "I want to remind Nitish Kumar ji that he and his party had demanded Lalu Yadav's dismissal (as Bihar Chief Minister) after a charge sheet was filed against him (Yadav) in connection with fodder scam," BJP leader said.

"Nitish ji you are the chief minister of the state today. You say that you will not compromise with corruption. Would you now give protection to your deputy against whom a charge sheet has been submitted or you will remove him from the cabinet without any delay," he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)