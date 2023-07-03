SP chief Akhilesh Yadav meets KCR in Hyderabad

Samajwadi Party chief and former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav on Monday met Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao here.

The discussion between the two leaders was on national politics and issues, an official release said, adding that Rao hosted Yadav for lunch at Pragati Bhavan, his camp office-cum-official residence.

There was no official word from the BRS on the details of the discussion between the two leaders.

Speaking to reporters ahead of his meeting with the BRS president, the SP leader said the aim of all opposition parties is to see that the BJP is dislodged from power at the Centre. He said all parties who are fighting against BJP should come together.

He, however, did not speak to reporters after the meeting.

The meeting between KCR and Yadav assumed significance as it came against the backdrop of a recent meet of opposition leaders in Patna.

Rao's BRS did not take part in the Patna meet.

Telangana Animal Husbandry Minister T Srinivas Yadav and other BRS leaders welcomed Yadav earlier.

