Headed towards victory in Telangana as we did in Karnataka: Cong

A day after Rahul Gandhi sounded the poll bugle in Telangana for the assembly elections this year, the Congress on Monday exuded confidence that it is headed towards victory in the state as it had done in Karnataka.

Addressing a public meeting in Khammam, Gandhi had promised Rs 4,000 per month as pension for senior citizens and widows, and land for tribals.

In a tweet, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said, ''The Congress party in Telangana has already announced the Farmers' Declaration in Warangal and the Youth Declaration in Hyderabad, yesterday Rahul Gandhi announced a guaranteed pension of Rs 4,000 per month for senior citizens and widows. He also promised to return Podu land to adivasis if the Congress forms government.'' ''From the time of the Bharat Jodo Yatra that went through eight districts of the state covering 405 kms and evoking a tremendous response from the people, it is clear that we are headed towards victory in Telangana as we did in Karnataka,'' Ramesh said.

Launching a scathing attack on Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, Gandhi had on Sunday said his remote control was with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and described the state's ruling party as ''BJP's B-Team'' and its new nomenclature, BRS, as 'BJP Rishtedar Samithi'.

Elections to the Telangana Assembly are slated for later this year and the Congress is seeking to unseat the BRS (Bharat Rashtra Samithi) for power.

