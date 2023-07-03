Left Menu

Headed towards victory in Telangana as we did in Karnataka: Cong

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-07-2023 22:11 IST | Created: 03-07-2023 22:11 IST
Headed towards victory in Telangana as we did in Karnataka: Cong
  • Country:
  • India

A day after Rahul Gandhi sounded the poll bugle in Telangana for the assembly elections this year, the Congress on Monday exuded confidence that it is headed towards victory in the state as it had done in Karnataka.

Addressing a public meeting in Khammam, Gandhi had promised Rs 4,000 per month as pension for senior citizens and widows, and land for tribals.

In a tweet, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said, ''The Congress party in Telangana has already announced the Farmers' Declaration in Warangal and the Youth Declaration in Hyderabad, yesterday Rahul Gandhi announced a guaranteed pension of Rs 4,000 per month for senior citizens and widows. He also promised to return Podu land to adivasis if the Congress forms government.'' ''From the time of the Bharat Jodo Yatra that went through eight districts of the state covering 405 kms and evoking a tremendous response from the people, it is clear that we are headed towards victory in Telangana as we did in Karnataka,'' Ramesh said.

Launching a scathing attack on Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, Gandhi had on Sunday said his remote control was with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and described the state's ruling party as ''BJP's B-Team'' and its new nomenclature, BRS, as 'BJP Rishtedar Samithi'.

Elections to the Telangana Assembly are slated for later this year and the Congress is seeking to unseat the BRS (Bharat Rashtra Samithi) for power.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IKEA Social Entrepreneurship, Ashoka, UNDP partner to focus on connection between informal and the circular economy

IKEA Social Entrepreneurship, Ashoka, UNDP partner to focus on connection be...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Europe's Euclid space telescope launched on mission to explore 'dark universe'

Science News Roundup: Europe's Euclid space telescope launched on mission to...

 Global
3
From seeds to solar power in Madagascar: A UN Resident Coordinator blog

From seeds to solar power in Madagascar: A UN Resident Coordinator blog

 Global
4
Climate disasters, traumatic events have long-term impact on youths' academics: Study

Climate disasters, traumatic events have long-term impact on youths' academi...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Explore the Great White North: Your Ultimate Guide to Visiting Canada in July and August 2023

The Intersection of Sports and Technology: Embracing the Digital Revolution

Real Estate Goes High-Tech: The Latest Innovations in the Industry

AI in the Hands of Villains: 5 Ingenious Ways Criminals Are Exploiting Technology

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023