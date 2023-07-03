Mukhtar Anasari jail issue: Punjab govt sends recovery notice to Amarinder Singh, Cong MLA Randhawa

The Punjab government on Monday issued a notice of recovery to former chief minister Amarinder Singh and Congress MLA Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, a day after Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said he would recover from them the Rs 55 lakh legal fee for keeping gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari in a jail in the state.

A copy of the notice was shared by Randhawa, who earlier in the day threatened to file a defamation case against Mann for ''character assassination'', on his Twitter handle.

''…Ansari, who was confined in Banda jail in Uttar Pradesh as an accused in a number of heinous crimes, succeeded to get registered a concocted FIR at Mohali,'' the notice stated.

He was then brought to Punjab on a production warrant and sent to Rupnagar jail on January 24, 2019 and stayed there April 6, 2021, it added.

The notice further stated that Uttar Pradesh moved the Supreme Court to seek Ansari's transfer.

''…both of you engaged a senior advocate to oppose the transfer of Mukthar Ansari even though no public interest or the interest of the state of Punjab was involved. Now the said senior advocate has raised bills amounting to Rs 55 lakh in this regard, an amount of Rs 17.60 lakh has become payable to him,'' said the notice.

''… it is felt that the amount liable to be paid to the said senior advocate should be recovered equally from both of you as you have proposed and approved respectively to engage him as an advocate for this case. ''You are asked to show cause within 15 days as to why the amount mentioned in the foregoing para should not be recovered from you,'' it said.

The development comes a day after Mann said he would recover the Rs 55 lakh legal fee for keeping Ansari at Rupnagar jail during the previous Congress regime from Singh and Randhawa, the prisons minister at the time.

Mann had also threatened to stop their pensions and other benefits if Singh, now with the BJP, and Congress MLA Randhawa did not pay up.

Earlier in the day, the ruling AAP and the Congress engaged in a war of words over the issue.

Responding to the accusations, Randhawa said he will file a defamation case against Mann for allegedly indulging in his character assassination.

Randhawa also contested the amount of Rs 55 lakh quoted by Mann and said the actual fee for engaging the senior advocate was Rs 17.60 lakh. He also dared Mann to issue a recovery notice.

Shortly after Randhawa's press conference, Mann shared a ''file noting'' on his Twitter handle, according to which the money spent on engaging the advocate in defending Ansari will be recovered equally from Singh and Randhawa.

Mann also shared a purported letter written by Randhawa to Singh in 2021 in which the former prisons minister pointed out that the Ansari issue had turned out to be a matter of concern not only for the department but also the state government because of questions being raised by the media.

In the letter, Randhawa had said the Ansari matter was raised by the opposition in the Vidhan Sabha and asked Singh to clear the situation.

In a statement later, Mann said Randhawa's letter clearly shows that both leaders were aware of the entire episode.

''Surprisingly, both these leaders are now feigning ignorance about the issue and are trying to mislead the people. In reality, both these leaders were hand in glove with each other to save the dreaded gangster,'' he alleged.

Mann said these ''experienced politicians'' tried their level best to ''save'' the gangster and ensure a comfortable stay for him in jail. Earlier in the day, Randhawa held a press conference here and slammed Mann for his statement on recovering the money from him and Singh and said the Prisons department was not the petitioner but the respondent in the Ansari case.

He said senior advocate Dushyant Dave was hired in the matter but claimed that he had no role in engaging him.

Randhawa said Dave's fee Rs 17.60 lakh and alleged that Mann's demand of Rs 55 lakh fee is false. The Congress MLA also accused Mann of indulging in character assassination.

''It has become his (Mann) habit of indulging character assassination … he does not see how to speak … I will file a defamation case against him and ask him to prove (his charge) … … Our families spent all of their lives in politics. (We) will never tolerate such humiliation,'' he said.

''I will approach the court. I challenge him to send me the recovery notice,'' Randhawa added.

Ansari was lodged in the Rupnagar jail from January 2019 to April 2021 in an extortion case registered in Mohali before the Supreme Court directed the Punjab government to give the gangster-turned-politician's custody to the Uttar Pradesh Police.

The apex court had also noted that the custody was being denied to the Uttar Pradesh Police on trivial grounds under the guise of medical issues. Ansari was subsequently moved to a jail in Banda in Uttar Pradesh. Mann also shared the copy of the order in which it was stated that engaging Dave for defending Mukhtar Ansari's case was not required as no public interest or the interest of the state of Punjab was involved.

AAP leader Malvinder Singh Kang also accused the previous Congress regime of going out of its way to facilitate Ansari and even defending his remand in the Supreme court.

