Wrong to discuss UCC now as its structure is not yet known: Jayant Chaudhary

Rashtriya Lok Dal RLD president Jayant Chaudhary on Monday said any discussion on a Uniform Civil Code UCC now is wrong as its structure is not known yet, but said men and women should get equal rights.RLDs alliance partner Samajwadi Party has slammed the government over UCC.As of now, I do not know its swaroop structure.

PTI | Baghpat(Up) | Updated: 03-07-2023 23:37 IST | Created: 03-07-2023 23:37 IST
Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) president Jayant Chaudhary on Monday said any discussion on a Uniform Civil Code (UCC) now is ''wrong'' as its ''structure'' is not known yet, but said men and women should get equal rights.

RLD's alliance partner Samajwadi Party has slammed the government over UCC.

''As of now, I do not know its 'swaroop' (structure). Discussing it now is wrong. In modern India, everyone should be given equal rights. Men and women should get equal rights. How the government does this job, this has to be seen,'' the RLD chief told reporters here when asked to comment on UCC.

Chaudhary has made his remarks on UCC for the first time, said RLD's UP unit chief Ramashis Rai. A fresh debate on UCC has been ignited after the Law Commission initiated a public consultation process on June 14 by inviting views from all stakeholders, including people and recognised religious organisations, on the politically sensitive issue. Implementation of a UCC has been part of BJP election manifestos and Prime Minister Narendra Modi while addressing BJP workers in Bhopal last month made a strong push for it, asking how can the country function with dual laws that govern personal matters, and accused the Opposition of using the issue to ''mislead and provoke'' the Muslim community.

Slamming the Central government over the UCC, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav has said the UCC is being widely talked about since the BJP government has nothing to say on demonetisation and withdrawal of Rs 2000 currency notes from circulation.

The SP-headed opposition alliance in UP that comprises RLD and some other small parties came during the 2022 assembly elections and Yadav has already said they would fight together the general elections next year.

