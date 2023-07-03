Left Menu

PM Modi in Bikaner on July 8

Prime minister Narendra Modi will visit Bikaner on July 8 to lay foundation stones for various development works and address a public rally. BJP state president CP Joshi on Monday reviewed preparations for the PMs programme in Bikaner. He said Modi will also address a public meeting in Norangdesar, Bikaner.

Prime minister Narendra Modi will visit Bikaner on July 8 to lay foundation stones for various development works and address a public rally. BJP state president CP Joshi on Monday reviewed preparations for the PM's programme in Bikaner. He said the Prime Minister will lay the foundation stones for projects worth Rs 25,000 crore. He said Modi will also address a public meeting in Norangdesar, Bikaner. ''The meeting of the PM will be historic,'' he said. Joshi held a meeting of the party leaders and workers and gave them necessary instructions regarding the preparations for the meeting. He claimed that it will be the biggest rally of the PM in Rajasthan. Leader of Opposition Rajendra Rathore and other BJP leaders were also present with him.

