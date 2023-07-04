Left Menu

Senegal President Sall says he will not seek a third term in 2024

Rumours that Sall would try to extend his stay in power have fuelled bouts of deadly unrest since 2021 in which dozens have been killed, and shaken Senegal's reputation as a bastion of stable democracy in West Africa. "The 2019 term was my second and last term," Sall said in a televised speech.

Reuters | Updated: 04-07-2023 02:17 IST | Created: 04-07-2023 02:17 IST
Senegal President Sall says he will not seek a third term in 2024

(Recasts throughout from Sall speech; adds quote, background) DAKAR, July 3 (Reuters) -

Senegal President Macky Sall will not run for re-election in the 2024 elections, he said in a speech on Monday, ending widespread speculation that he would seek a third term, which his critics said would have been illegal. Rumours that Sall would try to extend his stay in power have fuelled bouts of deadly unrest since 2021 in which dozens have been killed, and shaken Senegal's reputation as a bastion of stable democracy in West Africa.

"The 2019 term was my second and last term," Sall said in a televised speech. "I have deep respect for the Senegalese people". The most recent unrest was sparked last month by the sentencing of popular

opposition leader Ousmane Sonko to two years in jail on charges stemming from an alleged rape - accusations that he denies and says were politically motivated to stop him from running in the elections.

Sonko called for his supporters to be ready to take to the streets if the president announced a plan to run again.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FACTBOX-West Bank city of Jenin - focal point of conflict

FACTBOX-West Bank city of Jenin - focal point of conflict

 Global
2
IKEA Social Entrepreneurship, Ashoka, UNDP partner to focus on connection between informal and the circular economy

IKEA Social Entrepreneurship, Ashoka, UNDP partner to focus on connection be...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Europe's Euclid space telescope launched on mission to explore 'dark universe'

Science News Roundup: Europe's Euclid space telescope launched on mission to...

 Global
4
BSE-listed firms' market valuation touches record high of Rs 298.21 lakh crore

BSE-listed firms' market valuation touches record high of Rs 298.21 lakh cro...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Explore the Great White North: Your Ultimate Guide to Visiting Canada in July and August 2023

The Intersection of Sports and Technology: Embracing the Digital Revolution

Real Estate Goes High-Tech: The Latest Innovations in the Industry

AI in the Hands of Villains: 5 Ingenious Ways Criminals Are Exploiting Technology

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023