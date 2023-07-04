Left Menu

Biden names two Republican nominees for FTC commissioner, White House says

Under the Biden administration, the FTC has taken a tougher stand against mergers it finds may lead to higher prices for consumers or stunt innovation. Khan said in a statement that Ferguson and Holyoak "would bring key skills, experiences, and expertise to the Commission." The FTC "operates best at full strength, and I will look forward to working with them," said Khan, who was sharply criticized by former Republican commissioner Christine Wilson. The agency is expected to file a case against Amazon.com, perhaps as early as this summer.

Reuters | Updated: 04-07-2023 02:43 IST | Created: 04-07-2023 02:43 IST
Biden names two Republican nominees for FTC commissioner, White House says

U.S. President Joe Biden has nominated Virginia Solicitor General Andrew Ferguson and Utah Solicitor General Melissa Holyoak to fill Republican slots at the Federal Trade Commission, the White House said on Monday.

If confirmed by the Senate, the two Republicans will not change the balance of power at the FTC, which enforces antitrust law and rules against deceptive advertising. It currently has a Democratic chair, Lina Khan, and two Democratic commissioners. Under the Biden administration, the FTC has taken a tougher stand against mergers it finds may lead to higher prices for consumers or stunt innovation.

Khan said in a statement that Ferguson and Holyoak "would bring key skills, experiences, and expertise to the Commission." The FTC "operates best at full strength, and I will look forward to working with them," said Khan,

who was sharply criticized by former Republican commissioner Christine Wilson.

The agency is expected to file a case against Amazon.com, perhaps as early as this summer. It filed an antitrust lawsuit against Facebook during former President Donald Trump's administration, which has not yet gone to trial. The FTC is also considering Kroger's plan to buy rival grocer Albertsons, among other deals.

Ferguson was chief counsel to U.S. Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell from 2019 until 2021. He has also worked for Senators Lindsey Graham and Chuck Grassley. McConnell applauded the nominations. "We need brilliant and talented leaders to simultaneously protect American consumers and defend our economic future from far-left overreach," McConnell said in a statement urging the Senate to "confirm them without delay."

Holyoak is the Utah Solicitor General with the Utah Attorney General's Office. She has previously worked as an associate at the law firm O'Melveny & Myers LLP, and at Hamilton Lincoln Law Institute, which focuses on fighting class action lawsuits and aggressive regulation, as well as at the Competitive Enterprise Institute and the Center for Class Action Fairness. Among its current cases, the FTC sued to stop Microsoft's $69 billion deal to buy Activision, and is awaiting a court decision in the matter.

Also this year, the agency has filed complaints aimed at stopping a pharmaceutical deal, Amgen's purchase of Horizon Therapeutics, as well as Intercontinental Exchange's planned purchase of Black Knight. It is also fighting Illumina over its purchase of Grail .

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FACTBOX-West Bank city of Jenin - focal point of conflict

FACTBOX-West Bank city of Jenin - focal point of conflict

 Global
2
IKEA Social Entrepreneurship, Ashoka, UNDP partner to focus on connection between informal and the circular economy

IKEA Social Entrepreneurship, Ashoka, UNDP partner to focus on connection be...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Europe's Euclid space telescope launched on mission to explore 'dark universe'

Science News Roundup: Europe's Euclid space telescope launched on mission to...

 Global
4
BSE-listed firms' market valuation touches record high of Rs 298.21 lakh crore

BSE-listed firms' market valuation touches record high of Rs 298.21 lakh cro...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Explore the Great White North: Your Ultimate Guide to Visiting Canada in July and August 2023

The Intersection of Sports and Technology: Embracing the Digital Revolution

Real Estate Goes High-Tech: The Latest Innovations in the Industry

AI in the Hands of Villains: 5 Ingenious Ways Criminals Are Exploiting Technology

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023