"BJP's 'double-engine' govt concept has derailed," says Mamata Banerjee

"The BJP's term is coming to an end; the 'Double-Engine' government concept has derailed. They will once again make false promises, but this time, the people are aware of their lies," she said.

ANI | Updated: 04-07-2023 08:25 IST | Created: 04-07-2023 08:25 IST
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Ahead of Panchayat polls, West Bengal Chief Minister on Monday hit out at the BJP saying that its 'Double-Engine' government concept has derailed as people have become aware of their lies. "The BJP's term is coming to an end; the 'Double-Engine' government concept has derailed. They will once again make false promises, but this time, the people are aware of their lies," she said.

Slamming the Centre over rise in LPG price, she said, "I feel disheartened to see that the BJP government has raised the price of gas cylinders to Rs 1,200. Yet, during the election period, they continue to make false promises of giving sops." "We should remember that Baam-Ram-Shyam have joined hands against us with the helpof funds from the BJP," said the West Bengal CM.

She said this while addressing party workers virtually in Birbhum virtually on Monday. "For the minorities, we have introduced special privileges, be it the Aikyashree or Medhashreescholarships. The Centre, meanwhile, has stopped allocation of scholarships for theminorities, but we are continuing them through our Medhashree scheme," Banerjee added.

Hitting out at the BJP-led Central Government for detaining Anubrata Mondal and his daughter Sukanya, CM Banerjee said, "In Birbhum, Anubrata Mondal and his daughter Sukanya have been put behind bars. If they are guilty of corruption, why don't the BJP's central agencies prove it? They are unable to prove it and have detained Anubrata Mondal so that he does not work for Trinamool and remains away from the Panchayat Election process. However, who will take action against the traitor who is in BJP right now? BJP's term is comingto an end." The CM recently suffered a left leg injury--in the left knee joint--and an injury in the left hip joint following the mishap that occurred on June 27 during the emergency landing of her helicopter at Sevoke Airbase near Siliguri following rough weather. (ANI)

