Wan Noor sole nomination for Thailand house speaker post

Reuters | Updated: 04-07-2023 08:53 IST | Created: 04-07-2023 08:53 IST
Veteran politician Wan Muhamad Noor Matha of Thailand's Prachachart Party looked set to be confirmed as speaker of the new House of Representatives after being the only name put forward for the post on Tuesday.

Wan Noor's nomination is seen widely as a compromise between the two biggest parties, Move Forward and Pheu Thai, which are part of an eight-party alliance but have been at odds over the crucial post. As the only nomination, no house vote is required to endorse Wan Noor.

