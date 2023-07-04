RJD leader Manoj Jha terms CBI chargesheet against Tejashwi, Lalu and Rabri "political vendetta"

A day after the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) filed a supplementary chargesheet against Bihar Deputy Chief Minister and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, naming him as an accused for the first time, in connection with the alleged land-for-jobs scam, Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Manoj Jha has called the action a "political vendetta". In a major setback for the RJD, the CBI on Monday filed the chargesheet against RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, his parents and former chief ministers Lalu Yadav and Rabri Devi along with others in the land-for-jobs scam.

"Such actions are taken because the BJP lost its government in Bihar. It is a political vendetta. Such actions by the central agencies ... BJP is trying to do something which it cannot achieve," Manoj Jha told ANI. "This is no more CBI. It is being directed by the two top leaders of BJP who run the Union government," the Rajya Sabha MP further alleged.

Speaking on the same issue, senior JD(U) leader KC Tyagi alleged that the CBI's move has come keeping in mind the unity of opposition parties. "The timing (to file chargesheet) has been decided keeping in mind the unity of opposition parties. These investigative agencies were never misused like this earlier," Tyagi said.

According to the CBI, irregular appointments of candidates were made in Central Railway, violating the laid down norms and procedures of Indian Railways for recruitment. On March 15, the Court granted regular bail to ex-Railway Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav, ex-Bihar CM Rabri Devi, their daughter-RJD MP Misa Bharti and other accused in the land for jobs scam case.

According to the CBI, as a quid-pro-quo, the candidates directly or through their immediate relatives or family members sold land to the family members of Lalu Prasad Yadav (then Union Railway Minister) at highly discounted rates up to 1/4th to 1/5th of the prevailing market rates. CBI further stated that investigation has revealed that Lalu Prasad Yadav during the period 2007-08 when he was Union Minister of Railways with the intent to acquire the land parcels situated in Patna villages- Mahuabagh and Kunjwa, wich were situated adjacent to the land parcels already owned by his family members; entered into a criminal conspiracy with his wife Rabri Devi, daughter Misha Bharati, Officers of Central Railways namely Sowmya Raghvan the then General Manager, Kamal Deep Mainrai, the then Chief Personnel Officer, and residents of Patna villages Mahjabagh, Bindaul and Bihta, and Patna City namely Raj Kumar Singh, Mithlesh Kumar, Ajay Kumar, Sanjay Kumar, Dharmendra Kumar, Vikas Kumar, Abhishek Kumar, Ravindra Ray, Kiran Devi, Akhileshwar Singh, Ramashish Singh.

According to the CBI, all the candidates after their engagement as substitutes were subsequently regularized. In lieu of getting them appointed in Railways, Lalu Prasad Yadav got the lands transferred owned by candidates and their family members in the names of his wife Rabri Devi and Misha Bharti for sale consideration which was much lesser than the prevailing circle rates as well as the prevailing market rates. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)